Cars have changed a lot since the 1960s and 70s, when people knew how to travel around Sheffield in style.

They may have lacked mod cons like power steering, air conditioning and electric windows, but many of the vehicles from that era possessed a timeless elegance.

In the 60s, the Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Vauxhall Viva were among the most popular models on the streets of Britain.

During the 70s, it was the Ford Escort, the Morris Marina, the Mini and the Austin Allegro were among the vehicles ruling the road around the UK.

This retro photo gallery shows the cars we drove back then in Sheffield, against the backdrop of a changing city. Did you have a favourite car from the 60s and 70s?

1 . The Wicker 1964 Elevated view of The Wicker, Sheffield, in 1964, taken from the Wicker Arches and looking towards Lady's Bridge, showing businesses including The Viaduct pub and Bentley Brothers motor car agents.

2 . Sheaf Street car park 1965 Sheaf Street car park, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965.

3 . Sheaf Street 1968 Sheaf Street, Sheffield, in April 1968, viewed from the junction with Commercial Street, showing the Copper Kettle Cafe and Sheaf Street Motors Ltd car dealers.