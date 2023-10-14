News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos showing the cars we drove in the 1960s and 1970s

The Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Austin Allegro were among the models which ruled the roads back then

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Cars have changed a lot since the 1960s and 70s, when people knew how to travel around Sheffield in style.

They may have lacked mod cons like power steering, air conditioning and electric windows, but many of the vehicles from that era possessed a timeless elegance.

In the 60s, the Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Vauxhall Viva were among the most popular models on the streets of Britain.

During the 70s, it was the Ford Escort, the Morris Marina, the Mini and the Austin Allegro were among the vehicles ruling the road around the UK.

This retro photo gallery shows the cars we drove back then in Sheffield, against the backdrop of a changing city. Did you have a favourite car from the 60s and 70s?

Elevated view of The Wicker, Sheffield, in 1964, taken from the Wicker Arches and looking towards Lady's Bridge, showing businesses including The Viaduct pub and Bentley Brothers motor car agents. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

1. The Wicker 1964

Elevated view of The Wicker, Sheffield, in 1964, taken from the Wicker Arches and looking towards Lady's Bridge, showing businesses including The Viaduct pub and Bentley Brothers motor car agents. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheaf Street car park, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

2. Sheaf Street car park 1965

Sheaf Street car park, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheaf Street, Sheffield, in April 1968, viewed from the junction with Commercial Street, showing the Copper Kettle Cafe and Sheaf Street Motors Ltd car dealers. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Sheaf Street 1968

Sheaf Street, Sheffield, in April 1968, viewed from the junction with Commercial Street, showing the Copper Kettle Cafe and Sheaf Street Motors Ltd car dealers. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Cars on Rockingham Street, Sheffield, in April 1964, looking towards Canning Street and Divison Street, with Royal Hospital buildings in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Fletcher

4. Rockingham Street 1964

Cars on Rockingham Street, Sheffield, in April 1964, looking towards Canning Street and Divison Street, with Royal Hospital buildings in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Fletcher

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldCarsNostalgiaPhoto memoriesMemories