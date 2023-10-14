Sheffield retro: 19 nostalgic photos showing the cars we drove in the 1960s and 1970s
The Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Austin Allegro were among the models which ruled the roads back then
Cars have changed a lot since the 1960s and 70s, when people knew how to travel around Sheffield in style.
They may have lacked mod cons like power steering, air conditioning and electric windows, but many of the vehicles from that era possessed a timeless elegance.
In the 60s, the Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Vauxhall Viva were among the most popular models on the streets of Britain.
During the 70s, it was the Ford Escort, the Morris Marina, the Mini and the Austin Allegro were among the vehicles ruling the road around the UK.
This retro photo gallery shows the cars we drove back then in Sheffield, against the backdrop of a changing city. Did you have a favourite car from the 60s and 70s?