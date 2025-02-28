They are bound to bring back memories for anyone who grew up during the 80s, enjoyed the nightlife back then or was a regular at some of the popular shops of that era which have disappeared from the high street.

Did your weekend used to involve a trip to the Gaumont cinema, a dip at Sheaf Valley Baths, or ice skating at the popular Silver Blades rink on Queens Road?

Perhaps you remember browsing the stalls at Castle Market, popping into BHS on The Moor, or gazing longingly at the toys lining the shelves of Redgates.

Or did you hit the dancefloor at some of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs back then, including The Limit and Silks?

This retro photo gallery captures those lost 80s venues and many more from across Sheffield, from old pubs, cafes and restaurants to video rental stores when they were still a thing.

What did you most look forward to doing in Sheffield at the weekend during the 1980s?

1 . Castle Market Exchange Street and Castle Market, Sheffield, in June 1986 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Silver Blades Ice Rink A busy Silver Blades Ice Rink, on Queens Road, Sheffield, in February 1980 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Cannon Cinema The Cannon Cinema, on Flat Street, Sheffield, in June 1988. It was previously CineCenta and later Fiesta. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales