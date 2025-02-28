Sheffield retro: 18 photos to bring back memories of a typical weekend in the 80s, from shops to pubs

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 06:45 BST

These photos will transport you back to the 1980s and what a typical weekend in Sheffield looked like then.

They are bound to bring back memories for anyone who grew up during the 80s, enjoyed the nightlife back then or was a regular at some of the popular shops of that era which have disappeared from the high street.

Did your weekend used to involve a trip to the Gaumont cinema, a dip at Sheaf Valley Baths, or ice skating at the popular Silver Blades rink on Queens Road?

Perhaps you remember browsing the stalls at Castle Market, popping into BHS on The Moor, or gazing longingly at the toys lining the shelves of Redgates.

Or did you hit the dancefloor at some of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs back then, including The Limit and Silks?

This retro photo gallery captures those lost 80s venues and many more from across Sheffield, from old pubs, cafes and restaurants to video rental stores when they were still a thing.

What did you most look forward to doing in Sheffield at the weekend during the 1980s?

Exchange Street and Castle Market, Sheffield, in June 1986

1. Castle Market

Exchange Street and Castle Market, Sheffield, in June 1986 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
A busy Silver Blades Ice Rink, on Queens Road, Sheffield, in February 1980

2. Silver Blades Ice Rink

A busy Silver Blades Ice Rink, on Queens Road, Sheffield, in February 1980 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The Cannon Cinema, on Flat Street, Sheffield, in June 1988. It was previously CineCenta and later Fiesta.

3. Cannon Cinema

The Cannon Cinema, on Flat Street, Sheffield, in June 1988. It was previously CineCenta and later Fiesta. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, pictured in September 1985, a couple of months before it closed. It was previously The Regent.

4. Gaumont

The Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, pictured in September 1985, a couple of months before it closed. It was previously The Regent. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesNostalgiaPhoto memoriesNightclubsPubs
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice