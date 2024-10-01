Neil Anderson’s new ‘Take It To The Limit’ book celebrates West Street’s Limit venue and its pivotal role in the rise of the city's electro pop movement of the early 80s.

Sheffield artists like the Human League, ABC (who performed under their earlier Vice Versa moniker), Cabaret Voltaire and Comsat Angels all played some of their earliest gigs at the venue.

The Limit booked U2 when few other venues would entertain them - 13 punters turned up - and staged the UK debut of the B-52’s.

The club originally opened as a punk venue in 1978 with Siouxsie and the Banshees being the first national live act to perform.

The Limit also hosted the one and only time that city-born rock giants Def Leppard supported Sheffield’s own Human League – it was part of a local band festival in the very early days of the venue.

The Limit was so successful it financed the transformation of the then derelict Sheffield Lyceum into a music venue, with everyone from the Clash to Joe Cocker playing sell out shows.

Author Neil Anderson said: "The Limit was a true one-off and its legacy is still felt as strongly today as it was when it shut for the last time in 1991.

“It was instrumental in Sheffield’s chart dominance of the early 1980s and it was so successful that it even bank-rolled the transformation of the then derelict Sheffield Lyceum into a concert venue.

"The Limit went on to host 13 years of club nights from early punk, mid-eighties goth to early rave and dance."

Sheffield's Limit crammed in some pretty interesting claims to fame during its history.

'Take It To The Limit' covers scores of them over its 160 pages.

Here are a few more little known facts about the venue:

The Limit was only given a licence on the condition that they agreed to never book the Sex Pistols in their lifetime. They honoured the condition—probably helped by the fact the band split up within months of them opening.

The Bay City Rollers wandered in one night after a show at Sheffield City Hall. They were expecting adulation—but they were totally ignored.

An unknown Wham! once performed on a Saturday dinnertime. They weren't invited back.

Saturday afternoon matinee performances for the under-18s were a regular thing back in the club's early days—everyone from the Undertones to the Cockney Rejects performed.

‘Take It To The Limit’ is available fromwww.dirtystopouts.comand all good bookshops for £21.95. ISBN: 9781908431714.

1 . The Extras Sheffield band The Extras, at The Limit nightclub in the late 1970s. Photo by Pete Hill | Pete Hill Photo: Pete Hill Photo Sales

2 . Siouxsie Sioux Siouxsie Sioux at The Limit nightclub in Sheffield. Photo by Pete Hill | Pete Hill Photo: Pete Hill Photo Sales

3 . Take It To The Limit The cover of Neil Anderson's new book, Take It To The Limit, about the history of the famous nightclub on Sheffield's West Street | Neil Anderson Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales