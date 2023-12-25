Readers share their memories as we publish 25 pictures, telling the story of Redgates, Sheffield’s beloved toy shop

It may have been gone from the Sheffield high street for more than 30 years now.

But for many Sheffield residents, who grew up before its closure in 1988, the city's most iconic toy shop, Redgates, still holds a massive place in our hearts.

We have put together here 25 pictures to take you through the history of the legendary store, as well as readers moving memories of the place, which you can see at the bottom of this story.

Like so many others, I have indelible memories of Redgates, which when I was growing up in the 70s and 80s, was a landmark on Furnival Gate.

It was the reason that any child would want to spend their 2p bus fare to get into town. If I close my eyes I can still see the inside of the store.

I could still quickly find my way to the Star Wars figures and the Action Man section, on the ground floor, and to the Subbuteo teams and the Lego, which I think were both in the basement, down the wide, department store-style escalator. Mind, although Redgates always had a better range, those Subbuteo teams were cheaper at GT Sports on Norfolk Row!

The white bags with red pictures of a barred gate on them were like a badge of pride that you'd just bought something exciting.

We asked our readers to share their own memories with us of this great Sheffield shop. which was based across several floors.

Janet Bowring said: “Lots of memories of both shops but particularly the railway running round above your head in the shop off The Moor.”

Nikki Downs told us about a family drama at the store, where she got stuck in the lift with her mum, dad and sister. She said: “That day my dad became my hero lol. The alarm button didn’t work so my dad managed to open the door with his fingers to get us out. I’m still scared of metal lifts now.”

Wendy Duggan recalled the rocking horses, while Gail Walker, who loved the shop, remembered her mum taking her to buy zoo animals

Tracey Peckett worked at the shop from 1978, and said she loved working there. She said: “I bought my mum a big black bear out of my wages - I still have it.”

Wayne Jeffcock recalled a petrol Lamborghini Countach in the window. He recalled is being price about £3,000 back in the late 1970s.

SJ Spode added: “Mum used to let me run from the corner of the Moor down to the windows. Always headed for one with the Corgi / Dinky cars.”

Angela Spooner remembered the little railway track that used to run around the ceiling in the back of the shop downstairs - and also the dolls house that was set out under the glass in the basement. She added: “I think it was either Barbie or Sindy. We used to go there every weekend with my dad when I was little - happy memories.”

Jules Wright recalled being absolutely overwhelmed with the Barbie section. “Loved that shop,” she added.

Alan Devine said: “Wow...loads of memories. I remember the toy soldiers and model railway displays on the ground floor. Also the games and books which I think were in the basement. I also remember the previous building on The Moor. There used to be a tunnel leading between that and the new building for a while. For a young kid it was a magical place.”

Mike Rusby said he remembered: “The best toys going around in the window and the Pelham puppet.”

Corinne Searles even remembered seeing The Star in the shop.

She said: “Was there at the launch of Kerplunk! They had a giant one inside the store and Sheffield Star were taking photographs at the time.”

We have put together a gallery of nostalgic pictures taking you back through Redgates history, including rare pictures inside the store we loved, the products it sold, and the people who ran it.

The Lord Mayor Ald.Harold Lambert opened the new Redgates store in Sheffield, May 1968

From 1890 onwards the shop sold pram covers made from cheap fur which did not sell and the first wheeled toys were bought in. In 1895 William S Nunn married Edwin's daughter, Annie Gertrude, and later became a partner in the business. Exterior shot of Redgates in 1986

Looking back at the iconic Redgates toy store