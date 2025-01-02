Sheffield heritage: Campaigners condemn 'delays' after loss of three historic buildings - with fourth at risk
The city council has hired consultants to look into whether Castlegate should be included in the existing city centre conservation area. A decision is due by summer.
But Nigel Slack of the Victorian Society claims this would “dilute” protections in both areas and “all conservation groups in the city” think it is unacceptable.
The Old Coroner’s Court on Nursery Street, the former Market Tavern on Exchange Street, and the facade of Wiley & Co wine merchants at 23-25 Haymarket, all in Castlegate, have been lost this year.
The Old Town Hall on Waingate is deteriorating and of “particular concern.”
Mr Slack said: “The potential of an expanded city centre conservation area is wholly unacceptable to all conservation groups in the city as it would dilute the safeguarding of both areas.”
The Victorian Society, Hallamshire Historic Buildings, the Friends of the Old Town Hall, the Castlegate Area Board and Castlegate Partnership had expressed concern, he added.
The appointment of consultants comes after a public consultation into creating a conservation area in Castlegate was cancelled by a cabinet member in 2019 on the day it was due to start.
Mr Slack added: “After a five-year delay, the recent announcement suggests it is acceptable to again kick it into the long grass.
“The securing of additional funding is to be applauded but, it does not change the necessity of this call, nor the urgency of the risk to so many buildings in this area.”
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are incredibly excited for the future of Castlegate, especially with the work currently taking place on the site of the old Castle Market, transforming it into a wonderful new public park area including displaying the remains of the historic Sheffield Castle for the first time in decades.
“The city council has been successful in funding bids to the new Government and Historic England, enabling us to update information we hold with respect to several Conservation Areas in the city.
“I’m delighted to confirm that consultants were appointed last week who will begin this work by reviewing the City Centre Conservation Area. As part of this work the question of Castlegate becoming an extension of the City Centre Conservation Area will be looked into and with recommendations expected to be made by March 2025. If Castlegate is recommended to gain conservation status, we would seek to reach a final decision by the summer 2025.”
