Some are part of the fabric of the city, others come and go.
But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years.
1. Don Valley Stadium in 2012
Don Valley Stadium was built in 1991 as the flagship athletics venue for the World Student Games in Sheffield. It was demolished in 2013 amid Sheffield City Council budget cuts.
2. Tinsley Cooling Towers, Sheffield, 2007
They were once a landmark that dominated Sheffield's skyline, a welcome sign you were almost home as you passed on the M1, and then suddenly the Tinsley Towers were gone. Demolished on on August 24, 2008.
3. Goodwin Fountain
Looking down on the Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965.
4. Ski Village
The new Alpine Lodge at Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs, September 1993.