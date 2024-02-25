News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

19 vanished Sheffield attractions and landmarks lost through time including Silver Blades and Tinsley Towers

Sheffield has had a huge number of beloved attractions and landmarks over the years.

By David Walsh
Published 25th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some are part of the fabric of the city, others come and go.

But the memories remain.  Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years.

In case you missed them: 13 mistakes people make when visiting Sheffield - things NOT to say on your first visit

Sheffield retro: A typical weekend in the 1980s including Castle Market, Fargate and bendy buses

Sheffield retro: 10 of the oldest pubs in the city - and what their names mean

Don Valley Stadium was built in 1991 as the flagship athletics venue for the World Student Games in Sheffield. It was demolished in 2013 amid Sheffield City Council budget cuts.

1. Don Valley Stadium in 2012

Don Valley Stadium was built in 1991 as the flagship athletics venue for the World Student Games in Sheffield. It was demolished in 2013 amid Sheffield City Council budget cuts.

Photo Sales
They were once a landmark that dominated Sheffield's skyline, a welcome sign you were almost home as you passed on the M1, and then suddenly the Tinsley Towers were gone. Demolished on on August 24, 2008.

2. Tinsley Cooling Towers, Sheffield, 2007

They were once a landmark that dominated Sheffield's skyline, a welcome sign you were almost home as you passed on the M1, and then suddenly the Tinsley Towers were gone. Demolished on on August 24, 2008.

Photo Sales
Looking down on the Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965.

3. Goodwin Fountain

Looking down on the Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965.

Photo Sales
The new Alpine Lodge at Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs, September 1993.

4. Ski Village

The new Alpine Lodge at Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs, September 1993.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page