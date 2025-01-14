Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gym which has operated in Sheffield city centre for 27 years has reopened with a facelift after a major refurbishment.

The Quays Leisure Club, in Victoria Quays, closed seven weeks ago and reopened this week following what it calls a “full fitness suite refurbishment”.

Facilities include a 20m heated swimming pool, gym, personal training courses, classes, sauna and steam rooms, physiotherapy, and beauty therapy.

Centre stage in the refit is new “state-of-the-art cardiovascular machines” with 22-inch interactive screens, allowing users to surf the web, catch up on series through Netflix, browse social media and track their workouts to smart watches and phones.

There is also a 10-metre sledge track and new “ultra resistance machines.”

The Quays is offering no joining fee and 50 per cent off membership in January, along with three free guest passes to share with friends and family, and a complimentary personal training session.

It comes after the adjoining Quays Hotel was taken over by Sandman Hotels.

Leisure club manager at The Quays Daniel Beech said: “Since the hotel and leisure club was taken over by Sandman Hotels, it’s been a priority to update the leisure facilities and in particular the gym space. It’s always been a large space, but there was room for more, along with updating all of the equipment and décor.”