Rutland Road: No cause yet over Sheffield two-storey house fire that needed six fire engines to fight

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:30 BST

Investigators are reportedly still determining the cause of a fire that broke out at a two-storey house in Sheffield on Friday.

Six fire engines were called to the home in Rutland Road, Neepsend, at 5.40pm of January 10.

Three hoses were used to tackle the fire, and photos released by the fire service today show how smoke billowed out of a large hole in the roof during the incident.

SYFR has been unable to publish the cause of the fire as of today (January 13).

These photos below capture firefighters’ efforts on the night to contain the blaze.

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024.

1. Rutland Road house fire

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024. | SYFR

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024.

2. Rutland Road house fire

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024. | fire engine dowsing house fire

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024.

3. Rutland Road house fire

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024. | SYFR

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024.

4. Rutland Road house fire

Photos from the scene of a two-storey house fire on Rutland Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, on January 10, 2024. | SYFR

