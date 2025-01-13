Six fire engines were called to the home in Rutland Road, Neepsend, at 5.40pm of January 10.

Three hoses were used to tackle the fire, and photos released by the fire service today show how smoke billowed out of a large hole in the roof during the incident.

SYFR has been unable to publish the cause of the fire as of today (January 13).

These photos below capture firefighters’ efforts on the night to contain the blaze.

