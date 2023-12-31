Helping Yorkshire Poundies: All 19 XL Bully puppies have been found ‘forever homes’ before rehoming ban
The shelter had to rehome all XL Bullies in their care, before the breed joined the UK government’s list of banned breeds on New Year’s Eve.
Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies has successfully rehomed all XL Bully puppies in their care, meeting today’s (December 31) deadline to sell or rehome the breed.
All 19 XL Bully puppies which came into the shelter’s care since December 8 have been adopted, as well as the litter's mum, Majesty, and 3-year-old Narla.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies said on Facebook: “We have been working absolutely non-stop to secure suitable, secure and safe loving forever homes for all [the pups].
“We have been absolutely overwhelmed with messages and applications from people wanting to adopt an XL Bully before the deadline, which is incredible.”
Helping Yorkshire Poundies received “thousands and thousands” of messages from people interested in providing the dogs a home.
The update goes on: “Thank you all so so much for this incredible response.
“We will give proper updates on all of the boys and girls safely in their new homes as soon as we can.
“If you can offer a home to other dogs in rescue who have no rehoming deadline, BUT are stuck unnoticed in kennels, please consider adopting.”
Helping Yorkshire Poundies is currently caring for 16 other dogs who are desperate for a home to call their own.
They highlighted Franklin, a Cane Corso who has been in kennels for nearly two years.
If you can help by adopting one of their dogs, fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire on their website. Alternatively, you can make a financial donation to assist in their running costs.
What is the XL bully ban?
From today (December 31), it is illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, abandon, or rehome ‘XL bully type’ dogs.
From now on, owners of an XL bully type will have to keep their dog on a lead and muzzled in public.
These owners must ensure their dog is neutered and covered by third party liability insurance.
They have until January 31 to apply to the government’s exemption scheme, costing £92.40.
From the following day (February 1), it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.
If you currently own an XL bully type, crossbreed, or a dog that looks similar, check the government’s specifications here.