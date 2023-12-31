The shelter had to rehome all XL Bullies in their care, before the breed joined the UK government’s list of banned breeds on New Year’s Eve.

Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies has successfully rehomed all XL Bully puppies in their care, meeting today’s (December 31) deadline to sell or rehome the breed.

All 19 XL Bully puppies which came into the shelter’s care since December 8 have been adopted, as well as the litter's mum, Majesty, and 3-year-old Narla.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said on Facebook: “We have been working absolutely non-stop to secure suitable, secure and safe loving forever homes for all [the pups].

Just in time! Helping Yorkshire Poundies announced on Facebook yesterday (December 30) that all 11 of these adorable pups have found their forever homes - one day before the deadline.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed with messages and applications from people wanting to adopt an XL Bully before the deadline, which is incredible.”

Helping Yorkshire Poundies received “thousands and thousands” of messages from people interested in providing the dogs a home.

New mum Majesty (left) and Narla (right), who both fall under the XL Bully measurements, have also both been adopted.

The update goes on: “Thank you all so so much for this incredible response.

“We will give proper updates on all of the boys and girls safely in their new homes as soon as we can.

“If you can offer a home to other dogs in rescue who have no rehoming deadline, BUT are stuck unnoticed in kennels, please consider adopting.”

Majesty gave birth to a litter of 11 puppies in November.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is currently caring for 16 other dogs who are desperate for a home to call their own.

They highlighted Franklin, a Cane Corso who has been in kennels for nearly two years.

If you can help by adopting one of their dogs, fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire on their website. Alternatively, you can make a financial donation to assist in their running costs.

Franklin is a lovely one year old goofy puppy who is desperate to find a breed-experienced, confident home after being at the shelter for a year. His main issues lie with his lead walks. He cannot cope with walks in busy areas and needs a home in the countryside so he can be safely managed on walks. He is fully housetrained and can be left for a few hours with no issues. He loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs. He will need a child-free home and will need careful introductions to visitors.

What is the XL bully ban?

From today (December 31), it is illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, abandon, or rehome ‘XL bully type’ dogs.

From now on, owners of an XL bully type will have to keep their dog on a lead and muzzled in public.

These owners must ensure their dog is neutered and covered by third party liability insurance.

A litter of 11 XL Bully pups a month before the ban was a pressure on Helping Yorkshire Poundies, but after non-stop hard work, they have all been rehomes along with the 8 others in their care.

They have until January 31 to apply to the government’s exemption scheme, costing £92.40.

From the following day (February 1), it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.