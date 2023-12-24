There are 11 beautiful puppies looking for new homes - can you help?

Barely a week after the last litter of XL bully puppies were adopted by eager pet-owners from Helping Yorkshire Poundies, the charity has revealed another 11 puppies looking for homes.

The Rotherham-based animal charity revealed earlier this week that they have almost a dozen puppies that need a home before the end of the year. These puppies are believed to fall under the XL bully criteria, a breed which will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise or rehome from December 31.

From that date, all XL bullies will need to be kept on a lead and muzzled in public areas, regardless of their behaviour and temperament.

Owners will need to register their dogs on the Index of Exempted Dogs, otherwise it will be illegal to own them from February 1, 2024.

These puppies, which were birthed by mum Majesty, are around six weeks old, and have been described as growing into “cheeky, chunky little pups” while learning how to live doggy life in foster.

There are eight boys, and three girls - all with different personalities.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies must have their adoption paperwork signed before December 31, but they will be allowed to stay in the foster homes until after this date.

They have proved so popular that their website crashed.

If you are interested in adopting one of these lovable puppies, please fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire on the charity’s website. They will need large-breed savvy homes who have all the time, space and commitment they will need for the next 12-14 years of their life.

