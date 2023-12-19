There are just two weeks for two-year-old Majesty and her 11 babies to be rehomed ahead of a national ban of XL Bullies.

Time is running out to rehome a "gentle" two-year-old XL Bully and her 11 young puppies, a South Yorkshire dog rescue centre has said.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies have revealed they have just two weeks to find two-year-old mum, Majesty, a permanent home - before new legislation bans XL Bully dogs in England and Wales on December 31.

To add to the difficulty, Majesty, who the shelter believe will come under the measurements defining an XL Bully, has just had a litter of 11 puppies who will also need to find new homes.

The clock is ticking for Majesty to find a new home before December 31. (Photo courtesy of Helping Yorkshire Poundies.)

In a post to Facebook, Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "We do not want to ‘risk’ her life by not finding her a permanent home by the 31st… so the mission to find Majesty a home starts NOW!!!

"She really is the most special girl, who has been nothing but friendly, so well behaved and so gentle despite all she’s been through - she’s only two years old."

The centre believes Majesty would be best suited to a pet free home, with "pet savvy" children over eight-years-old.

Majesty recently had 11 puppies. (Photo courtesy of Helping Yorkshire Poundies.)

They continued: "Majesty deserves to find her a home who will treat her like royalty - let’s do this!!!"

Majesty's 11 puppies are five-weeks-old. Their mum is currently recovering from a major surgery last week after her severe mastitis led to some of her teats "rupturing".