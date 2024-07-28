‘Tears of happiness’ as unwanted dog at Rotherham shelter finds her forever home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire animal shelter has shared the wonderful news that one of their long-standing tenants has found her forever home.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies had been caring for Clover the Lurcher for almost a year and a half when she was finally adopted.

For Clover, who is believed to be aged around two years old, this had meant she had spent more than half her life in kennels - an environment that she really struggled with.

Despite making multiple appeals to find Clover a special home with patient owners that could help her build her confidence, the Rotherham charity could not find her a home, with a spokesperson saying: “we truly wondered what we could do for her”.

Clover the Lurcher has finally found her forever home after spending 16 months in kennels. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

But then out of nowhere, a man named Mark, who had previously adopted two dogs from the charity over the years, said he was ready for a new companion.

A charity spokesperson said: “We knew he was just perfect for Clover.

“Four weeks ago today, she left us for her new home, and she hasn't looked back!

“Now Clover enjoys long, relaxing walks every day in the quiet countryside where she isn’t ’triggered’, she has an overflowing toy box (anyone who knows Clover knows how much she loves toys), a comfy warm bed. She loves her crate where she feels safe and she gets lots and lots of company with Mark.”

They added: “Clover's life has done a 180 and she really is living her dream. Tears (of happiness!) have been shed.

“This came right in the middle of the worst time we’ve faced at HYPS - when we really felt like the world was against us and our dogs. This means the absolute world to us, and even more so for Clover.”