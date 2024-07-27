RSPCA Sheffield, based in Attercliffe, and Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) in Rotherham have 21 listings between them of pups and dogs in need of a loving home.
One of these listings is a seven-in-one - Flora, at HYPS, gave birth to seven adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppies six weeks ago - meaning they are ready to be adopted.
From dogs taken from their old homes by RSPCA inspectors, like father and son Walter and Wes, to those found as strays or who simply couldn’t live in their old environment anymore, all these dogs deserve a second chance.
Could you be the one to give them a home?
If you see any dogs below that you can see a future with, make sure to register your interest with the relevant shelter via their website.
For the RSPCA dogs, visit https://www.rspcasheffield.org/rehome-a-rescued-pet/ and for HYPS dogs, visit https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/
Here are just 21 of many dogs that are currently available for adoption in and around Sheffield.
1. Flora's puppies, at HYPS
A litter of Staffy puppies being cared for by a rescue centre have turned six weeks old - meaning they are ready to find their forever homes. There are four boy puppies, all tan or tan and white, and three girls, who are all black and white.
They have been born in a foster family home, so have been around children, cats, and another dog already. The puppies will all need active homes with owners with the time and commitment to raise them into well rounded, confident and happy dogs. | HYPS
2. Baz, at HYPS
Baz is a 4 to 5-year-old Presa Canario (Spanish Mastiff). Baz is everyone’s friend, he is very laid back and loves sitting at your feet having a head scratch. Baz arrived in a totally emaciated state, and has thankfully gained weight well. He understandably loves his food, having been starved previously. Baz is a large breed, so can be strong if he does pull, and needs an owner who is physically able and confident to handle him, however he does walk very well on lead. He loves sunbathing, so having access to a garden would be heaven for him in the summer. | HYPS
3. Jasmine, at HYPS
Jasmine is a 2-year-old, medium-sized Staffy cross. She is adorable, so sweet, wiggly and affectionate. She can be shy of some new people at first, but doesn’t take long to get comfortable. She is a good girl in her kennel, settling well on her own, not chewing anything at all and being spotlessly clean. Being a young bull breed, she has lots of energy, so would love a home where she will get plenty of exercise. Jasmine would love to find a home who love bull breeds and can offer her a safe, loving home where her confidence in the big wide world can grow at her own pace. | HYPS
4. Lacey, at HYPS
Lacey, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is typical of her breed with tons of character, a spring in her step, and lots of love to give! Lacey, who was found as a stray, is in a foster home as she wasn’t happy at all in kennels. She has settled very well and has been a perfect little houseguest. She is housetrained, can be left alone for a few hours (although does love company), loves her walks and is generally a happy little lady. She has been fine around other dogs on her walks and may be able to live with a neutered male, but is very happy as the only dog in the home. | HYPS
