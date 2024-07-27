4 . Lacey, at HYPS

Lacey, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is typical of her breed with tons of character, a spring in her step, and lots of love to give! Lacey, who was found as a stray, is in a foster home as she wasn’t happy at all in kennels. She has settled very well and has been a perfect little houseguest. She is housetrained, can be left alone for a few hours (although does love company), loves her walks and is generally a happy little lady. She has been fine around other dogs on her walks and may be able to live with a neutered male, but is very happy as the only dog in the home. | HYPS