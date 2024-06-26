Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young lurcher has spent the majority of her life in kennels, waiting for the right family to take her home.

Clover, aged around two years old, has lived in Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ kennels for almost 18 months.

The Rotherham-based charity is desperate to find her a home, whether as a foster or permanent, as she ‘struggles hugely’ in the kennel, and ‘desperately’ needs somewhere she can decompress.

A spokesperson said: “Clover is a bit of a ‘project’ and needs the right environment to settle and thrive, but surely that is out there?

Clover finds kennels very stressful, and needs a home where she can decompress. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“She is so intelligent, only young, has no separation anxiety, travels well, is friendly and has no issues being handled.

“We will provide everything you need for her, including behavioural support. We just need that one person to step up to the challenge and help beautiful Clover.”

Clover needs the right home environment so that she can start her training. She is described as ‘super intelligent’, but with this, she struggles to relax. She needs regular rest time in a cosy crate.

Clover is described as being friendly with everyone she meets. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Typical of her breed, she also has a very strong prey drive, and cannot live with cats or small animals. She also has to be kept on lead on her walks because of this.

Clover is reactive to other dogs when on walks, and will need careful socialisation. She will need to be the only pet in her home for now, and will need to be walked in quiet areas while she settles.