Endcliffe Park: Pulp star Nick Banks leaves heart-warming tribute to beloved dog at Sheffield park

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 25th Jul 2024, 07:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Pulp drummer Nick Banks has created a memorable tribute to his ‘beautiful’ dog, while urging other owners to hug their pets tight.

Nick Banks announced last week that his dog Geoffrey, who was 15 years old, had passed away on July 15.

Yesterday afternoon, July 24, the drummer posted a photo on his social media of a notice he had tied to railing outside a cafe in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Below the laminated note, which showed a photo of his dog, Geoff, was a box filled with dog treats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The notice reads: “Please take a doggie treat in memory of Geoff who loved this park, all the other dogs and his ‘friends’ who gave him so many sweets.”

Pulp drummer Nick Banks has left a heartfelt tribute to his late beloved dog Geoff in what was his pet's favourite park.Pulp drummer Nick Banks has left a heartfelt tribute to his late beloved dog Geoff in what was his pet's favourite park.
Pulp drummer Nick Banks has left a heartfelt tribute to his late beloved dog Geoff in what was his pet's favourite park. | Nick Banks

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Writing on X, Nick, aged 58, said: “If you are down Endcliffe park with your pooch, have a treat on our Geoff. Give your canine a hug as it’s so hard when they have to go.”

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed more than 28,000 times, and dozens of X users shared their sympathies to Nick for his heart-breaking loss. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing Geoffrey’s passing, the Pulp star had said “it was an honour to know him”, adding that he had “gone to play in the eternal park where the squirrels are plenty, there’s boundless acres to run in; a cafe where the scraps are tastiest and there’s always a friend to be made”.

Related topics:Sheffield parkCafeSocial mediaEndcliffe ParkDogsWritingSouth YorkshireSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.