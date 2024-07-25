Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pulp drummer Nick Banks has created a memorable tribute to his ‘beautiful’ dog, while urging other owners to hug their pets tight.

Nick Banks announced last week that his dog Geoffrey, who was 15 years old, had passed away on July 15.

Yesterday afternoon, July 24, the drummer posted a photo on his social media of a notice he had tied to railing outside a cafe in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Below the laminated note, which showed a photo of his dog, Geoff, was a box filled with dog treats.

The notice reads: “Please take a doggie treat in memory of Geoff who loved this park, all the other dogs and his ‘friends’ who gave him so many sweets.”

Pulp drummer Nick Banks has left a heartfelt tribute to his late beloved dog Geoff in what was his pet's favourite park. | Nick Banks

Writing on X, Nick, aged 58, said: “If you are down Endcliffe park with your pooch, have a treat on our Geoff. Give your canine a hug as it’s so hard when they have to go.”

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed more than 28,000 times, and dozens of X users shared their sympathies to Nick for his heart-breaking loss.

