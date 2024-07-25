Endcliffe Park: Pulp star Nick Banks leaves heart-warming tribute to beloved dog at Sheffield park
Nick Banks announced last week that his dog Geoffrey, who was 15 years old, had passed away on July 15.
Yesterday afternoon, July 24, the drummer posted a photo on his social media of a notice he had tied to railing outside a cafe in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Below the laminated note, which showed a photo of his dog, Geoff, was a box filled with dog treats.
The notice reads: “Please take a doggie treat in memory of Geoff who loved this park, all the other dogs and his ‘friends’ who gave him so many sweets.”
Writing on X, Nick, aged 58, said: “If you are down Endcliffe park with your pooch, have a treat on our Geoff. Give your canine a hug as it’s so hard when they have to go.”
At the time of writing, the post had been viewed more than 28,000 times, and dozens of X users shared their sympathies to Nick for his heart-breaking loss.
Announcing Geoffrey’s passing, the Pulp star had said “it was an honour to know him”, adding that he had “gone to play in the eternal park where the squirrels are plenty, there’s boundless acres to run in; a cafe where the scraps are tastiest and there’s always a friend to be made”.
