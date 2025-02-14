Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, is caring for dozens of animals - including many adorable dogs from haughty Shi Tzus to a characterful Saluki.
If you’re looking for to welcome a new dog into your home, there are so many dogs to choose from in South Yorkshire.
Many of these dogs, of all ages and sizes, have ended up in kennels through no fault of their own, including their beloved owner falling poorly and having to give them up for adoption.
The include beautiful boys like Baloo, a Staffy who the charity says sadly “spent more than half his life locked in a crate with no opportunity to exercise” who just needs a fresh start.
Kennels are always ready to look after a dog, but they’re no place compared to a loving home.
Below we have listed just 15 of the man dogs that come and go looking for homes at Thornberry at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.
1. Tia, Staffy cross, seven years seven months, female
"Tia is a loving girl, typical bull breed absolutely craves human attention. She is incredibly fussy and loves a cuddle. She is a bit on the chubby side but on a new year diet and doing very well with her calorie counting. She is fine to walk around other dogs but not keen on contact so would benefit from quieter walks with her new family. She is clean in her kennel and learning to walk nicely on a lead but not particularly demanding to have long walks. She could live with children aged 14+ who are dog savvy."
2. Baloo, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, one year nine month, male
"Beautiful Baloo has sadly spent more than half of his life locked in a crate, with no opportunity to exercise. Despite this he is incredibly friendly but has struggled with his exposure to the big wide world, in particular managing his excitement / frustration. He would thrive in an experienced home who are committed to a routine, training and his rehabilitation. He is very friendly but due to his behavioural needs we are looking for an adult only home (older teenagers considered) Baloo will be great fun to train, he is good with other dogs but due to his level of need better suited to be the solo dog at the moment (with friends)."
3. Bob, greyhound, three years, male
"Meet the handsome Bob, who is on the hunt for his forever home after a career in racing! He will need a patient and understanding new family to help him adjust to all the home comforts, and could live with dog savvy children aged 12+. Bob is sociable with other sighthounds and has made lots of friends with us so could possibly live with another pending successful introductions. Bob is an active boy that loves an adventure as long as he can cuddle up at the end of the day with his favourite cuddly toy!"
4. Mr Bru - Shih Tzu, 13 years, male
"Mr Bru (Brulee) is a charming older boy looking for the perfect retirement home. He’s looking for an adult only home that can provide him with a calm and quiet environment. He needs owners that can build a close relationship with him as he currently receives eye drop daily. He would be best as the only dog in the home as this is what he has been used to for the last few years."
