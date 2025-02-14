2 . Baloo, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, one year nine month, male

"Beautiful Baloo has sadly spent more than half of his life locked in a crate, with no opportunity to exercise. Despite this he is incredibly friendly but has struggled with his exposure to the big wide world, in particular managing his excitement / frustration. He would thrive in an experienced home who are committed to a routine, training and his rehabilitation. He is very friendly but due to his behavioural needs we are looking for an adult only home (older teenagers considered) Baloo will be great fun to train, he is good with other dogs but due to his level of need better suited to be the solo dog at the moment (with friends)." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/baloo/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary