This adorable puppy is the last of his litter still seeking a new home, after proving unlucky in love this Valentine’s weekend.

His brothers and sisters all have new homes lined up for when they turn eight weeks old on Tuesday, February 18, but this cute critter is still waiting for someone to adopt him.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is determined to find the perfect match for this pup.

The charity said: “With Mum Holly ready for some much needed peace and quiet we would love to find this little one his forever home too.

“If you have room in your home and heart for the pitter patter of little paws (soon to be big paws!) please enquire via our website for this little love.”

The puppies are believed to be husky collie crosses, a medium-large crossbreed, which the charity says is athletic and intelligent.

This puppy is not yet housetrained but he can live with other dogs, cats and children.

For more information, and to apply to adopt this unlucky puppy, visit: www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org