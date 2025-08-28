Sheffield dogs: Outpouring of love for stray 'Winnie the Pom' after mauling by another dog
Animal charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared the story of ‘Winnie,’ a “sweet little lady” who was found with open wounds on her neck and chest.
The post on their official Facebook page reads: “This evening we have just collected this poor 10-year-old girl who (as you can sadly see - sorry for the graphic image) has a terrible large wound on her neck, and a couple more on her chest.
“We’ve called her Winnie and as we absolutely couldn’t put her in a kennel. Despite her pain, she’s the sweetest little lady.”
The charity shared several heart-wrenching photos showing Winnie looking worse for wear with a large wound on her neck.
The post has prompted supporters to donate nearly £700 towards her care.
There was then an update showing Winnie with a smile on her face again after having her wounds treated and getting a good grooming.
HYP wrote: “Quick Winnie update - she is just such little sweetie, and despite everything has been a total angel.
“She’s had her wounds cleaned... We are worried that her leg has been injured during whatever happened to her (we think it may be caused by a dog attack) as she is limping and holding it up, so she’s going to have that X-rayed to properly check it out.
“So for now, she’s back at HYPS HQ getting lots of rest, TLC and having a very close eye kept on her. Thank you all so so much for all the support - we’ll keep you posted on her progress.”