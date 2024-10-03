Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog lover is launching a ‘doggy deli’ from a van at a Sheffield shopping centre selling treats such as puppuccinos.

Kirsty Baylis is setting up shop in a Citroen van at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge to keep up with the growing demands of her business.

It comes after her poodle-springer spaniel cross, Chester, inspired her to set up House of Chester in February this year.

Kirsty Baylis and Chester prepare to open a 'doggy deli' at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge.

She has spent the last several months selling doggy treats and accessories online and at events. Now she will have a den at Fox Valley.

House of Chester will be on the sheltered walkway leading towards Home Bargains from 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Kirsty said: “Chester is a very energetic little doggy but also very friendly. I am hoping to bring him along on some of the days I am open so people can see him!

“His personality inspired me to launch the business but also because I saw that there was a gap in the market for the kind of products I sell.

“I have two young children and there are loads of small businesses selling cute, handmade products for babies and toddlers – but there aren’t really many places that sell nice little products for dogs.

“Business is going great and I’m really looking forward to opening at Fox Valley and benefiting from the high footfall.”

Kirsty is due to launch House of Chester at 10am on Saturday ,October 5, to coincide with the latest Makers Market weekend.

She will be offering giveaways and discounts including a free puppuccino with each purchase.

Kirsty will also be delivering leaflets in the area ahead of the launch and customers who bring one on opening day will receive a 10 per cent discount.