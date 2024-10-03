Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have today provided an update on the condition of a man who was taken to hospital after a horrific dog attack on a Sheffield street at the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said the man who suffered the most serious injuries in the attack on Dagnam Crescent, in Arbourthorne, had to be given surgery following the incident.

They said in a short statement: “The victim has now been released from hospital following surgery. The female victim is also now recovering well at home.”

Police said it had been reported that two dogs, believed to be a Mastiff and a Cane Corso, had escaped from a property on the street.

A local resident saw the dogs and put one of them on a lead. As the man attempted to untangle the lead from one of the dog’s legs, they both became reactive and started to attack.

The victim, aged 47, suffered deeps cuts and puncture wounds across his body and was taken to hospital via ambulance, requiring surgery.

The second victim, aged 14, suffered minor injuries from attempting to intervene.

The Mastiff was later shot by police because of concerns for public safety.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a dog dangerously out of control and obstructing a police officer has since been released on police bail.

A 39- year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dog dangerously out of control. She has since been released on police bail.

It was the latest attack by a dog to be reported by police in recent weeks.

The previous week, officers had highlighted a case were someone suffered horrific leg injuries as a result of an attack in Doncaster.

After this weekend’s incident in Arbourthorpe, police appealed for dog owners to be aware of what could happen.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Please take action. If you are a dog owner, think about your circumstances and what steps you can take to increase everyone’s safety.

“You may think ‘this won’t happen to me’ but it can happen to anyone and you as the owner will be the one responsible for your pet’s actions.”