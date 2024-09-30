Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield rehoming charity says it is ‘heartbroken’ for a rescue dog who has lost all 14 of her puppies.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared the story of Hazel, who at just 15 months old has had a rough start to life.

The boxer-type mother gave birth to an accidental litter of 14 pups less than two weeks ago - but they sadly had very slim chances, as they were fathered by Hazel’s own brother.

The charity wrote on their official Facebook page: “Heartbroken didn’t even come close when we met poor Hazel on Wednesday (September 24).

“Hazel struggled to produce milk, and sadly her pups began passing away - we were contacted for advice and help. So we arranged for a rescue to take her two surviving pups into their care for hand rearing.

“After her pups had gone, Hazel had begun howling and barking when she was left, and her owner couldn’t cope with this and asked us to take her.”

In the post, the charity asked readers not to pass judgement on Hazel’s former owners and to focus on how to help her make a fresh start.

The young mother is reportedly “simply petrified” of strangers and in a state of total confusion over where her pups were.

Helping Yorkshire Pounds is now fundraising to keep Hazel healthy and get on the path to a simpler, happier life as someone’s beloved pet dog.

The charity wrote: “Now our job is to try to to undo things for Hazel and build her up to being the big, happy puppy she should be.

“We’ve even already seen glimpses of her playful, cheeky side, and have earned her trust.

“Baby steps for Hazel, as everything throws her off, but she’s being SO brave and letting us help her we love her already.

“She has a long road ahead of her, but we’ll make sure we do all we can to help her.”

A video appeal to their Facebook page has been seen over 90,000 times within 12 hours and raised close to £1,000 in that time.