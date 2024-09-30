Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pilot to try bikes and dogs on trams in Sheffield may be able to go ahead next year – but first, some questions must be answered.

At South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) overview and scrutiny meeting, the topic of bikes and dogs on trams came up when members talked about public transport in Sheffield.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the city’s Supertram is back under public control after 27 years “so the focus from making money for shareholders is now shifted to running better services”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the plan was to enhance user experience – to make it a positive experience after all those years of “lack of investment”, ask the public’s opinion on policy changes (bikes and dogs on trams) and completely refurbish the trams by 2027 with a new fleet being rolled out by 2032.

At last week’s meeting, Cllr Tim Huggan asked Melanie Corcoran, the executive director for public transport at SYMCA, whether bikes were part of the local authority’s integrated strategy.

He said: “My view of integration is that I get on my bike in the morning, I cycle down to the tram, put the bike on the tram and then get off on the other end of my cycle way to get to my place of work.

“If you’re going to refurbish the trams in Sheffield, then the refurbishment has to necessarily involve the making sure that bikes are not only able to get on the trams but are welcome and have enough spaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members were told that SYMCA was looking at a pilot to bring cycles onto the tram – as well as dogs.

Ms Corcoran added they first had to “deliver a policy position” and then set out the perimeters of the pilot.

This could happen in the next six months, members were told.

It was also said that questions around when bikes would be allowed on trams have to be looked into first – Ms Corcoran brought up rush hour times in Sheffield when trams are quite busy.