Sheffield doggy daycare: Young artists from Silverdale School brighten up upcoming business in Kelham Island
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over a dozen Year 7 and 8 pupils from Silverdale School Art Club packed up their paint brushes and headed down to The Social Dog, a new dog daycare business located on Woodside Lane, in Kelham Island, to put their skills to use.
They got to treat the former warehouse off Rutland Road as a blank canvas for how they would dress up a place for dogs to stay while their owners are at work or away.
The new business aims to provide a dog daycare for up to 20 dogs, following the success of the Social Dogs’ first location, which opened in Dronfield in 2022.
Chris Smith, who leads the art club at Silverdale, said: “It’s great for young people to have the opportunity to use their talents in ways to help others and they were all delighted to be asked to paint the murals at The Social Dog Daycare.
“The students all really enjoyed their day and it was a great way to reward their loyal attendance at Art Club. We have so many talented young artists at Silverdale.”
Alison Drury, owner of the Social Dog said: “We’ve spent the last four months converting the space into the daycare for dogs but wanted to add some finishing touches to brighten it up so we were delighted when the art club said they would come down and paint the mural.
“We were inspired by all the street art and creative spaces around Kelham Island and wanted to think of a way to bring that into the Social Dog.”
Alison said they had the idea to open the daycare in 2022 after seeing how many families got a new dog during the Covid-19 pandemic and were then required to go back to work as usual.
She said: “We spent lots of time researching and learning about how to look after dogs in a daycare facility. We opened our doors in 2022 and have never looked back. Our team love our days looking after the dogs and walking them, they all have brilliant personalities and even develop friendships with each other while they’re at daycare.”
The Social Dog opening week will take place starting May 12 until May 18 between 10am and 4pm for pet owners to visit. Visit www.thesocialdogdaycare.co.uk for more information
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.