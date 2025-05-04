4 . Daffy - crossbreed, 18 months, female

"Beautiful Brindle Daffy is only 18 months old and is the most gorgeous large sized Crossbreed. She is very friendly with everyone she meets, and after her initial excitement of being out of her kennel, and after a good walk and/or play with her toys, she settles right down and is actually quite laid back – she loves to sunbathe! Daffy loves her walks, and walks well on her lead – being a large breed, she can be strong if she does pull, but generally she walks really well. She is non reactive to dogs/traffic etc. She has shown no issues around other dogs, and we would consider rehoming her with a neutered male dog. Daffy is very clean in her kennel, which suggests that she is housetrained. She will need a home where she isn’t left for long, at least initially until she’s fully settled, as she does get stressed when we leave her at the moment – she does settle when she knows nobody is around, but she’s much happier and calmer when she’s got company. She’s an absolutely amazing girl with a brilliant temperament who just needs to find a home who have some experience with larger breeds – we promise you that she will be the most loving and loyal best friend." - https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/daffy/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies