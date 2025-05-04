These 18 dogs are waiting for their forever home under the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
The Star publishes one of these galleries each week, but this bunch are some of the smallest yet, and most don’t even come up to your knee.
They include tiny Tilly the chilled out French Bulldog, big-eyed Connie the pocket bully, and Little Bear - named because he weighs just 5kg but has sacks of personality to make up for it.
Or perhaps you could bring home heartbroken Violet the Jack Russell, whose last owner sadly passed away and now needs a new home, or “beautiful, shy” Violet the Staffy Cross who just needs someone who believes in her.
These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 17 endearing pups below.
1. Lottie, Jack Russell, six years old, female
"Lottie is a 6 yr old Jack Russell who is just the sweetest girl. She is sadly in our care due to her previous owner passing away. Lottie has clearly been very well loved and cared for and is more than ready to find a new 5* home. She can be a little shy and reserved at first meet, but soon comes round and is very friendly, well behaved and never puts a paw wrong. She will need access to a Terrier proof garden! On her walks, she walks well on lead and is OK around other dogs. She has previously lived with 2 other dogs, but didn’t get on well with them, so will be happiest in a pet free home. She can be placed with children over 12. Lottie is very affectionate and loves a cuddle on the sofa, but she can also be left alone for a few hours without any problems. She travels well in the car. We really can’t express how much of a lovely girl Lottie is, and can’t wait to find her her perfect home."
2. Violet, Staffy Cross, two years old, female
"Beautiful, shy Violet is a 2 yr old Staffy cross who needs a quiet home who can give her all the love in the world. She arrived into our care from stray kennels, so we know nothing of her past, but we can only assume she hasn’t had a nice start to life given how shy and scared she can be (she is a little more worried by men than women). Once she has found her feet, which doesn’t take long especially if treats are involved, Violet shows her silly Staffy side and she loves a little ‘zoomies’ on our off lead area, and looooves having a belly rub and a cuddle! She is very calm and settled in her kennel and is always found snuggled up in her comfy fleeces in her bed. Violet walks nicely on lead, but can get a bit overwhelmed in busy areas, so she would prefer quieter walks. She can get worried if other dogs approach her, so will need to be given plenty of space from other dogs when she’s out. Violet will blossom in a quieter pet and child free home who can give her the time, and very importantly, all the love she needs and deserves to help her confidence grow and realise that there is nothing to worry about any more."
3. Connie - Micro bully, three years old, female
"Connie is such a special girl who has been through so much, and is now ready to find a special home who will love and cherish her forever, just as she deserves. She is approx 2-3 yrs old and is a ‘Micro Bully’ (she’s around the size of a large French Bulldog/smaller sized English Bulldog). Connie was found abandoned in a park heavily pregnant – she sadly lost her pups, but against all odds, Connie survived. She was petrified and so scared of the outside world at first, but her confidence is growing all the time thanks to her foster mum showing her that things aren’t scary. She will need a quiet home with direct access to a secure garden to potter and sunbathe in. Connie is fine out and about with dogs, and can live with a very calm dog, but isn’t happy sharing a home with boisterous dogs, or bigger ones. She has the odd accident indoors, but is mainly clean. This girl is so so special and deserves the world after all she’s been through. She needs a home who understand her limitations, and who will give her all the love and understanding that she deserves."
4. Daffy - crossbreed, 18 months, female
"Beautiful Brindle Daffy is only 18 months old and is the most gorgeous large sized Crossbreed. She is very friendly with everyone she meets, and after her initial excitement of being out of her kennel, and after a good walk and/or play with her toys, she settles right down and is actually quite laid back – she loves to sunbathe! Daffy loves her walks, and walks well on her lead – being a large breed, she can be strong if she does pull, but generally she walks really well. She is non reactive to dogs/traffic etc. She has shown no issues around other dogs, and we would consider rehoming her with a neutered male dog. Daffy is very clean in her kennel, which suggests that she is housetrained. She will need a home where she isn’t left for long, at least initially until she’s fully settled, as she does get stressed when we leave her at the moment – she does settle when she knows nobody is around, but she’s much happier and calmer when she’s got company. She’s an absolutely amazing girl with a brilliant temperament who just needs to find a home who have some experience with larger breeds – we promise you that she will be the most loving and loyal best friend."
