Adopt a cat Sheffield: 11 charming cats who need a new lap to curl up on
Here at the Star, we often bring you a round up of lonely dogs who need a new home from South Yorkshire’s animal shelters.
But there are no end of moggies in the county who need a forever home of their own (even if they’re too proud to beg).
Animal charity Blue Cross currently have 11 cats in their care that were either given up by their former owners or were found stray in the city.
They include a ‘brave little ranger’ by the name of Fuzz Lightyear, who at eight years old is now on a mission to land in a new, loving home, and Olive, a sweet one-year-old mother cat who was found roaming stray with her three kittens.
There is also beautiful bengal tabby cross Luna, and loving brothers Reggie and Dennis.
Take a look at the cats available at Blue Cross Sheffield and see if any of them could bring their unique character to your home.
