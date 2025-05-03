Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These fine feline friends were either given up or found stray in Sheffield - now they need a new lap to curl up on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here at the Star, we often bring you a round up of lonely dogs who need a new home from South Yorkshire’s animal shelters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are no end of moggies in the county who need a forever home of their own (even if they’re too proud to beg).

Animal charity Blue Cross currently have 11 cats in their care that were either given up by their former owners or were found stray in the city.

They include a ‘brave little ranger’ by the name of Fuzz Lightyear, who at eight years old is now on a mission to land in a new, loving home, and Olive, a sweet one-year-old mother cat who was found roaming stray with her three kittens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also beautiful bengal tabby cross Luna, and loving brothers Reggie and Dennis.

Take a look at the cats available at Blue Cross Sheffield and see if any of them could bring their unique character to your home.