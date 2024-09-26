Sheffield dog: Search for owner of French Bulldog with 'little confused face' tied to RSPCA shelter's railings
The team at the RSPCA Shelter Sheffield, in Stadium Way, Attercliffe, say they had an unexpected new arrival on Wednesday afternoon (September 25).
In a post to their Facebook page, the charity says they looked out of their premises at around 2pm to see the small grey French Bulldog type being tied to the railings on their outdoor steps.
The post reads: "The gent was seen and one of our volunteers tried to liaise with him but he fled.
"She is safe here and we will ensure her future from here, but we don't even know her name or anything about her."
The abandoned pup also has no collar and no registered microchip.
The shelter is now asking the owner or anyone who knows them to reach out, for the dog's sake.
"As she has been abandoned her rescue stay will be so much longer than if you reach out to us and officially sign her over as there are procedures we have to follow," the post explains.
"We know social media can be a not very pleasant place - but we are hoping we can use it today for some good and to help us give this little love what she deserves."
Readers in the post's comment section were heartbroken at "her little confused face" in the photos, and some speculated the dog may have been stolen and hastily dumped at the shelter.
Editor’s note: RSPCA Shelter Sheffield has contacted The Star to say they were required to give the French Bulldog in this story to Sheffield City Council’s dog kennels. The owner, or anyone who knows them, is asked to contact the kennel on 07817 497995, or email [email protected].
