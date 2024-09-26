Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man reportedly tied a dog to the railings of an animal shelter in Sheffield and "fled" yesterday.

The team at the RSPCA Shelter Sheffield, in Stadium Way, Attercliffe, say they had an unexpected new arrival on Wednesday afternoon (September 25).

A small grey French Bulldog was reportedly tied up and abandoned outside of the RSPCA Shelter in Stadium Way, Attercliffe, Sheffield, at around 2pm on September 25, 2024. | RSPCA Sheffield

In a post to their Facebook page, the charity says they looked out of their premises at around 2pm to see the small grey French Bulldog type being tied to the railings on their outdoor steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post reads: "The gent was seen and one of our volunteers tried to liaise with him but he fled.

"She is safe here and we will ensure her future from here, but we don't even know her name or anything about her."

Commenters were heartbroken by the French Bulldog's "little, confused face." | RPSCA

The abandoned pup also has no collar and no registered microchip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shelter is now asking the owner or anyone who knows them to reach out, for the dog's sake.

"As she has been abandoned her rescue stay will be so much longer than if you reach out to us and officially sign her over as there are procedures we have to follow," the post explains.

"We know social media can be a not very pleasant place - but we are hoping we can use it today for some good and to help us give this little love what she deserves."

Readers in the post's comment section were heartbroken at "her little confused face" in the photos, and some speculated the dog may have been stolen and hastily dumped at the shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Editor’s note: RSPCA Shelter Sheffield has contacted The Star to say they were required to give the French Bulldog in this story to Sheffield City Council’s dog kennels. The owner, or anyone who knows them, is asked to contact the kennel on 07817 497995, or email [email protected].