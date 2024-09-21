Swan suffers fatal injuries after suspected dog attack near Barnsley canal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a young swan that is believed to have been fatally injured by a dog is a stark reminder of the importance of keeping pets on leads near wildlife, says the RSPCA.

The wounded bird was spotted on the Barnsley Canal at Midland Road in Royston on September 14 and reported to the animal welfare charity by concerned members of the public.

The RSPCA has shared images of a young swan that was found dead on the Barnsley Canal at Midland Road, Royston, to highlight the importance of keeping dogs on leads. | RSPCA

Believed to be a young adult female, the swan had lots of missing feathers and was floating in the water with her neck stretched out and one leg hanging at an awkward angle.

That afternoon, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Katie Hetherington met two people at the scene who had managed to get the bird out of the water. On examination, the swan was also found to have two puncture wounds to the neck and face - consistent with a dog attack - and sadly was already deceased.

The spot the Barnsley Canal at Midland Road in Royston where the swan was found dead. A number of feathers can be seen scattered in the area. | RSPCA

Feathers scattered on the bank nearby suggest the swan may have been attacked while she was on land before being chased into the water.

“She was floating in the canal and appeared unresponsive, and the people who spotted her were rightly concerned,” said Katie. “Sadly she had succumbed to her injuries which, by their nature, look like they’d been inflicted by a dog - it was an upsetting sight for us all.

“I’ve dealt with some terrible incidents over the years involving dog attacks on swans which could have been so easily avoided had owners heeded warnings and kept their pets on leads in areas where they know they are likely to encounter wildlife.

“By being responsible and following common sense advice, we can all do our bit to ensure the safety and well-being of these beautiful birds.”

Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in public places. Swans, their nests and their eggs are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The RSPCA recommends that anyone who has concerns about their dog’s behaviour around wild animals or livestock should seek advice from a qualified dog behaviourist. There is also information about responsible dog walking on the charity’s website.