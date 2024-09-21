She was found in a box with her three siblings, and thankfully rescued.
Herbert the terrier is a “happy, friendly chap” who is a fairly new face at the shelter.
Bodhi, a crossbreed, and Franklin, a grown-up cane corso, are two long-term residents at HYPS - could you be the one to finally give them a home?
If you think you could, or you want to find out more about any of the lovely pups listed below, find more information and contact HYPS on their website.
Below are 11 photos of all their adoptable dogs, along with a few lines about their personalities.
1. Herbert, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
"Little Herbert is ready to find his forever home! Herbert was found as a stray, so we have no background about him. He is approx 2-3 yrs old and is a very small sized crossbreed who we think may be a JRT X Yorkshire Terrier. He’s a happy, friendly little chap who gets on with life! He would suit a home where he isn’t left for long – when he first arrived with his foster family, he would howl when left – this has improved, but he will still need plenty of company. Herbert really is a delight and deserves a happy ending full of love after being found as an unwanted stray." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Gigi, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
"Gigi is approx 2 years old and is an American Bulldog crossbreed – possibly with some Boxer in her breeding – she is not a very big girl and is medium to large in size. She’s such a gorgeous smushy faced girl with one blue eye. Gigi is a real character who is bouncy, playful, loves attention and loves nothing more than having a cuddle. She is totally clean in her kennel (she’s never had a single ‘accident’), so we think she will be fully housetrained. We’d love to find her a home who have some previous experience of Bulldogs/American Bulldogs who can give her all the love in the world – this is all she wants in life." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Maple, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
"Maple is an approx 12 week old Cane Corso puppy who was found in a box along with 3 of her siblings. She is adorable! Maple is in foster with other dogs, and does need the company of another dog in the home (a larger breed male would be ideal for her). She is a happy, playful puppy. Maple will need an experienced home who understand her natural breed traits and can ensure that she matures into a well rounded, confident girl." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Scout, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
"Lovely Lurcher Scout is 7 years old and a real gentleman. His owner sadly passed away, leaving Scout needing our help. He is a chilled out boy who walks beautifully on lead, travels well, has been a very good boy around other dogs and has been happy meeting children out and about. He found being in a kennel overnight after we had left very stressful, so we think that he may have some separation anxiety, and will need a home where he isn’t left alone, at least until he is fully settled. Scout is a special boy who really deserves to find a 5* home after a very difficult past few weeks." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
