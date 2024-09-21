2 . Gigi, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies

"Gigi is approx 2 years old and is an American Bulldog crossbreed – possibly with some Boxer in her breeding – she is not a very big girl and is medium to large in size. She’s such a gorgeous smushy faced girl with one blue eye. Gigi is a real character who is bouncy, playful, loves attention and loves nothing more than having a cuddle. She is totally clean in her kennel (she’s never had a single ‘accident’), so we think she will be fully housetrained. We’d love to find her a home who have some previous experience of Bulldogs/American Bulldogs who can give her all the love in the world – this is all she wants in life." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies