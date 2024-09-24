Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 10-month-old German Shepherd puppy who suffered a broken front leg and pelvis after being hit by a car has sparked a plea from a Rotherham animal rescue charity.

Little Freja was hit by a car last month and and underwent complex urgent surgery lasting over four hours.

The vet she was taken to after the incident contacted Helping Yorkshire Poundies who agreed to take her on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of August, the charity said on social media: “She had been signed over to the vets, so desperately needed a rescue to take her on immediately.

Freja, at HYPS | HYPS

“How could we say no? She is just 10 months old and has her whole life ahead of her. Despite the pain she’s in, she has been nothing but a total sweetheart with all the staff, and has even been wagging her tail.

“We know we ask such a lot of you amazing supporters, and hate having to appeal again, but we couldn’t turn our backs on this girl.”

The operation, scans and other treatment cost the charity £5,000, of which £1,500 is yet to be paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now in foster care, with people who “pulled out all the stops at very short notice” to give her what she needed.

Freja, at HYPS | HYPS

HYPS said: “It really does take a village to help dogs like Freja, but we think you’ll agree, it’s all worth it to see her on the road to recovery.”

Now, the charity is holding a raffle to help raise money to pay off the remaining debt, including prize hampers and goodie boxes.