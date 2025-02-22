Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of lurcher puppies who were brought into this world at a South Yorkshire dog shelter are ready to find their new homes.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in Rotherham, has shared the story of Pedro and Jewel - two beautiful eight-week-old pups who were born right there at the kennels.

It means they have never known anything other than life under the animal sanctuary’s care and at their loving foster home with their mum, Ruby.

But now they are ready to find their forever homes and explore the big wide world.

The sanctuary’s team, who say the pair are not bonded and have put them up for adoption separately, wrote on their website: “Little Pedro and Jewel were born at the Sanctuary, and were raised in a wonderful foster home with their mummy Ruby and siblings.

“They will need all training from scratch and must be enrolled onto puppy training classes as part of their adoption.

“They could live with an adult neutered and vaccinated dog, but this is not essential providing they are well socialised with lots of friends.

“They is suitable to live with children and can be cat / small furry trained. Mum is a medium sized lurcher and dad is believed to be a saluki.”

For more information or if you would like to enquire about taking one of these pups home, see Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s page of dogs up for adoption here.