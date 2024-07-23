Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five puppies left to die in a cardboard box in Sheffield are “lucky” to be alive after being found by a member of the public hours before they would have perished.

In a heartbreaking announcement on social media, the Sheffield RSPCA Shelter said the Lurcher/Terrier mix puppies would have died within hours had they not been found.

The post, shared on July 23, 2024, said: “At 10am today a member of public found this box completely taped shut in a bush by the bridge that runs over the canal - the bridge and entrance to the canal where they were is on the corner of Woodburn Road and Staniforth road by the traffic lights. S9. So close to us.”

Five puppies were rescued from the brink of death after being abandoned in a sealed cardboard box in Sheffield. | RSPCA

“We weren't quite ready for what was inside. Inside was 5 Lurcher/Terrier mix puppies! All over heating and two very lethargic.”

The box was torn open and the dogs - one boy and four girls - rushed to the vets.

The post continued: “All areas of the box that would allow air into it were covered with tape. These puppies were SO SO SO lucky.

The RSPCA would like to hear from anyone who recognises the puppies or saw someone walking with the box they were in. | RSPCA

“Our vet confirmed these puppies would have DIED today if they hadn't been found when they were.

“All are now back here with us and THANKFULLY okay after their ordeal- we just need to keep a very close eye on two of the little ones who were struggling the most inside the box.”

The RSPCA team are hoping someone will recognise the puppies. They’d like to hear from people who may have seen someone walking on foot with the box around the Tinsley canal, or saw someone pull up in a car with the box on the roads above.

The box the puppies were abandoned in had been completely sealed with tape. | RSPCA

The shelter can be contacted anonymously on [email protected].

The post added: “We now have more additional mouths to feed and care for - more puppy food needed, more puppy pads, puppy baby toys, more flea treatments, more wormers- so as always to our FANTASTIC supporters if you can spare any supplies or a financial donation towards these puppies please do - we will all be so grateful.

“We can all now ensure these puppies have a much better fate than what they were heading for.”

The incident bears striking similarities to a litter of kittens abandoned in a ditch near Rain Rescue’s shelter in Wickersley, Rotherham.

Three kittens were found in a completely sealed cardboard box less than a quarter of a mile from the rescue shelter.