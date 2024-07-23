Three kittens abandoned in fully-sealed “death trap” box in ditch near Rain Rescue, Wickersley
A man heard scrabbling and squeaking coming from the small cardboard box on Moat Lane, Wickersley, early this morning (July 23).
He pulled it out of the ditch and opened it to find one female and two male kittens, aged around eight to ten weeks.
He took them to Rain Rescue, an animal shelter less than a quarter of a mile from where the kittens had been abandoned.
Pat Davey, volunteer press officer at the shelter, said: ”People's inhumanity to animals can be devastating and almost unbelievable.
“Had it not been for that gentleman and Rain Rescue their future few hours would have been the agony of roasting to almost certain death from the heat build up in their cardboard prison.”
The three kittens, who have been named the Three Mousketeers by staff, are waiting to be checked by a vet.
They are vocal and appear to be healthy, although hungry.
Pat added: “Rain Rescue would like to thank that gentleman for his speedy reaction and to ask the public to keep their eyes open for anything unusual like this.
“Rain Rescue - like any other rescue centre - will act quickly to save the lives of any animal put into a life threatening environment like this, but they can only act if they are tipped off.”
Anyone who wishes to support the charity can do so by donating via their website, www.rainrescue.co.uk, or by sending a cheque to Rain Rescue, Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham S66 1DZ.
