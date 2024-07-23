Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three black kittens have been rescued from a fully sealed box in a ditch thanks to a passer-by.

A man heard scrabbling and squeaking coming from the small cardboard box on Moat Lane, Wickersley, early this morning (July 23).

He pulled it out of the ditch and opened it to find one female and two male kittens, aged around eight to ten weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He took them to Rain Rescue, an animal shelter less than a quarter of a mile from where the kittens had been abandoned.

Kittens abandoned near Rain Rescue, Wickersley | Rain Rescue

Pat Davey, volunteer press officer at the shelter, said: ”People's inhumanity to animals can be devastating and almost unbelievable.

“Had it not been for that gentleman and Rain Rescue their future few hours would have been the agony of roasting to almost certain death from the heat build up in their cardboard prison.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three kittens, who have been named the Three Mousketeers by staff, are waiting to be checked by a vet.

Rain Rescue

They are vocal and appear to be healthy, although hungry.

Pat added: “Rain Rescue would like to thank that gentleman for his speedy reaction and to ask the public to keep their eyes open for anything unusual like this.

“Rain Rescue - like any other rescue centre - will act quickly to save the lives of any animal put into a life threatening environment like this, but they can only act if they are tipped off.”