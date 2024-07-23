Three kittens abandoned in fully-sealed “death trap” box in ditch near Rain Rescue, Wickersley

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three black kittens have been rescued from a fully sealed box in a ditch thanks to a passer-by.

A man heard scrabbling and squeaking coming from the small cardboard box on Moat Lane, Wickersley, early this morning (July 23).

He pulled it out of the ditch and opened it to find one female and two male kittens, aged around eight to ten weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He took them to Rain Rescue, an animal shelter less than a quarter of a mile from where the kittens had been abandoned.

Kittens abandoned near Rain Rescue, WickersleyKittens abandoned near Rain Rescue, Wickersley
Kittens abandoned near Rain Rescue, Wickersley | Rain Rescue

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Pat Davey, volunteer press officer at the shelter, said: ”People's inhumanity to animals can be devastating and almost unbelievable.

“Had it not been for that gentleman and Rain Rescue their future few hours would have been the agony of roasting to almost certain death from the heat build up in their cardboard prison.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The three kittens, who have been named the Three Mousketeers by staff, are waiting to be checked by a vet.

Rain Rescue

They are vocal and appear to be healthy, although hungry.

Pat added: “Rain Rescue would like to thank that gentleman for his speedy reaction and to ask the public to keep their eyes open for anything unusual like this.

“Rain Rescue - like any other rescue centre -  will act quickly to save the lives of any animal put into a life threatening environment like this, but they can only act if they are tipped off.”

Anyone who wishes to support the charity can do so by donating via their website, www.rainrescue.co.uk, or by sending a cheque to Rain Rescue, Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham S66 1DZ.

Related topics:WickersleyAnimalsSheffieldSouth YorkshireRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.