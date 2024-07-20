Last Sunday’s results at the Euro finals were not what the nation hoped for, but didn’t they do well.

Now, Sheffield animal rescue charity Rain Rescue have commemorated England’s incredible 2024 journey in their own way.

At the beginning of July, the Dinnington based dog-and-cat rescue charity rescued a heavily pregnant stray cat who has recently given birth to six healthy kittens.

The mother cat, named Penny, is thriving and proving to be a devoted parent already.

Although it is early days and they squad are due to be checked over by their vet, the cattery team believes all the kittens are boys.

So, in celebration of England’s efforts, the charity has named the kittens after some of the boys who took England to the men’s finals - Pickford, Saka, Watkins, Kane, Palmer, and Foden.

See our gallery for Penny and her little squad below.

Penny's journey to safety began at the start of July when a caring member of the public found her heavily pregnant and vulnerable on the streets. Without a microchip and just a week away from giving birth, Penny was brought into the rescue centre. There, she was able to deliver her kittens in a warm, secure environment, away from the dangers of street life.

The charity's team will continue to care for Penny and her kittens over the next ten weeks. During this time, the kittens will be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and receive regular flea and worm treatments, ensuring they are in the best health before they are put up for adoption.

Caring for Penny and her kittens will be very costly for the charity, with an estimated £290 needed just for their food, not to mention the veterinary care, staff time, and utility costs. The charity is appealing to the community for donations to support their ongoing work. Contributions can be made via their website, www.rainrescue.co.uk.

For more information or to support the charity, please visit their website. Every donation helps in providing vulnerable animals like Penny and her kittens a chance at a better life.

Meet the England Squad - six kittens born to one rescued mother cat named after the team who carried England to the Euro finals.

Penny and her six newly born kittens: Pickford, Saka, Watkins, Kane, Palmer, and Foden.

Foden, named for midfielder Phil Foden who started all seven of England's games.

Pickford, named for the England goalie Jordan Pickford, called the "penalty captain and master of his domain" by the Guardian during the Championship.