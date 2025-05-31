'10p charge' for all Peak District visitors would offset decade of cuts, says national park authority leader

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 07:57 BST

Charging “as little as 10p” to visit the Peak District would relieve the pressure from 10 years of Government cuts, according to the national park’s leader.

Chief executive of the Peak District National Park Authority, Phil Mulligan, says core funding to maintain the natural treasure has seen a 50 per cent cut in real terms in the last 10 years.

Residents talk to Phil Mulligan at National Park's regular ' Meet the CEO' sessionsResidents talk to Phil Mulligan at National Park's regular ' Meet the CEO' sessions
Residents talk to Phil Mulligan at National Park's regular ' Meet the CEO' sessions

However, in an interview on BBC Radio 5Live yesterday morning (May 30), Mr Mulligan said he wants to “begin the conversation” of charging visitors, and that even a small fee will help battle problems like wildfires and dangerous parking.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was providing national parks with a capital uplift of £15m, according to the BBC.

The Peak District reportedly welcomes about 13 million visitors every year.

Under current laws, wild camping in most of the Peak District National Park would be considered as trespassing.Under current laws, wild camping in most of the Peak District National Park would be considered as trespassing.
Under current laws, wild camping in most of the Peak District National Park would be considered as trespassing.

Mr Mulligan said: “As little as 10p per per visitor could help manage wildfires and dangerous parking.

“Things have [financially] been really tough. We get a core funding grant from the Government just to cover the basics costs and then we bring in a lot of other funding but that core funding has been declining now for many years.

“Over the last 10 years we’ve had about a 50 per cent cut in real terms.

“That’s making it increasingly difficult to manage and provide vital services.

“There are millions of people visiting national parks and, a small charge... I’m not saying it’s the right thing but that’s the question that needs to be asked.

“It’s a debate I want to get started.

“A very small amount from each person visiting would more than compensate for the cuts in funding and it could be an answer that we do need to debate going forward.”

Mr Mulligan admitted the “mechanics” of a charge on visiting national parks would be difficult, adding that “you simply cannot” build road cameras across beauty spots to monitor traffic.

Host Felicity Hannah took a message from a member of the public noting that Canada charges entry to its national parks through daily, seasonal, and annual passes.

Mr Mulligan added he did not want to see the charge introduced by raising car park prices and wanted to encourage more people to visit without taking the car.

