When George Orwell described Sheffield in 1936 as "the ugliest town in the world," he couldn't have imagined the transformation it would undergo over the next century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, the city was blanketed in smog and soot, dominated by chimneys and steelworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, it's a city reborn -a place that defies every grimy stereotype once attached to its name.

Kelham Island | Dean Atkins

Sheffield has officially been named one of the best cities in Europe to live, and if you’ve ever spent an aimless Sunday grabbing a coffee and wandering to a local park, you’ll understand why.

In a 2021 study by the University of Southampton, Sheffield was crowned the greenest city in the UK. Some 61 per cent of the city is green space, and over a third lies within the Peak District National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre | National World

There are over 80 ancient woodlands within city bounds, and local government investment in walking and biking infrastructure only makes this natural beauty more accessible.

Sheffield is genuinely walkable. You can stumble upon panoramic views just by heading up a hill or taking a wrong turn in the right direction.

There aren’t many places where urban life and raw nature coexist like this. It’s not just a breath of fresh air - it’s a way of life.

Cambridge Street Collective hasn't yet been open a year, and its Kumo bar has already built a reputation for being one of the city's best suntraps. The bar specialises in Japanese spirits - vodka and gin - with cocktails at £11 to £15, it also has a wine selection and sells scotch and aperol spritz. | David Walsh

Liveability

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who love culture, Sheffield doesn’t disappoint. The city is dotted with historical landmarks and attractions, including the Crucible Theatre (home to the World Snooker Championship), the Sheffield Botanical Gardens and Kelham Island Museum, which showcases the city’s industrial past.

The Park Hill flats, once symbols of post-war decline, are now considered architectural icons of regeneration.

Healthcare, too, is a strong point. As the UK’s fifth-largest city, Sheffield scores highly in perceived healthcare quality - thanks to well-equipped facilities and professional care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combine this with the fact that it ranks 12th overall in housing affordability, and you’re looking at a city where quality of life is accessible, not aspirational.

Sheffield Peace Gardens, placed near both the city's Victorian gothic town hall, and its popular winter garden, is a magnet for families and town centre workers alike on warm days. As well as the beauty of the town hall, the space has greenery through its grassed areas and plant beds, and water features including its fountains. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Lovability

What’s life without a bit of fun? Sheffield’s nightlife is buzzing.

Ask any student or local and they’ll rave about the live music scene and the bars along West Street (extra points for the affordability of a ‘Skibidi rizz bomb in West Street Live).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major music events like Tramlines and Bassfest also boost the culture of the city - with Tramlines historically hosting huge names like The Streets, Noel Gallagher, and Public Enemy. Global acts regularly stop here - including the likes of the Artic Monkeys, or Kylie Minogue, while smaller venues like Sidney & Matilda champion local and up-and-coming talent.

Shopping here may not scream high-end glamour, but what Sheffield offers is character. While the city centre may lack mega department stores, it’s full of unique finds - from second-hand bookshops to quirky independent retailers. Meadowhall fills in the gaps for big-brand cravings.

And food? Ecclesall Road alone is a culinary world tour. From Thai to Turkish, you can eat your way down the street and still not scratch the surface. Hidden gems are everywhere, whether it’s a café tucked into an old factory or a curry house recommended by locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Museums like Weston Park and the Millennium Gallery offer culture with a Sheffield twist, often combining art with green spaces you can actually walk through.

Prosperity

Sheffield’s transformation isn’t just skin-deep. It’s underpinned by real economic strength. The University of Sheffield ranks among the best globally (#98 in the Times Higher Education rankings), and a highly educated population (with a high percentage holding at least a bachelor’s degree) supports a growing startup ecosystem.

The city also benefits from proximity to major airports, with Doncaster Airport due to reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perception surveys across Europe also place Sheffield among the most desirable cities to visit, after being ranked second best place for European city break in 2023 beating Dublin and Milan.

The final word

Sheffield isn’t just reborn. It’s thriving.

Once written off as an industrial wasteland, this city is now a beacon of green innovation, cultural vibrancy and economic promise. Whether you're a student, a young family, or an entrepreneur, Sheffield welcomes you with open arms, and a spectacular view.

Orwell may have seen smoke and struggle. We see hope and hills.