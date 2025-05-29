16 locations across Sheffield and South Yorkshire featured in films and TV shows - including one shooting now

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Sheffield may not be Hollywood, but the Steel City has had many of its own dances with fame.

From the rolling hills of the Peak District to the industrial underbelly of the city centre, the sites and culture of Sheffield have managed to draw in artists from across the globe.

Lead characters in the British cultural landmark Doctor Who were fighting aliens on the streets of Sheffield, while cult classic comedies like Four Lions have emerged from the city.

And this is all without mentioning the rest of South Yorkshire, where stately home Wentworth Woodhouse has played a role in the hit Netflix drama The Crown and Barnsley stands as the home of Kes.

So we’ve collected a list of 16 locations across the county that have made their way onto people’s screens.

Sheffield has played a starring role in series 11 and 12 of Doctor Who, with scenes being shot everywhere from the pictureque Peak District to the more industrial setting beneath the cranes at Wincobank. Yet it is the Park Hill flats and surrounding spots like Park Square bridge (pictured) which were explored most by Jodie Whittaker's thirteenth Doctor.

1. Doctor Who - Park Square bridge

Sheffield has played a starring role in series 11 and 12 of Doctor Who, with scenes being shot everywhere from the pictureque Peak District to the more industrial setting beneath the cranes at Wincobank. Yet it is the Park Hill flats and surrounding spots like Park Square bridge (pictured) which were explored most by Jodie Whittaker's thirteenth Doctor. Photo: Steve Ellis

TV crews were spotted around Sheffield last summer as filming took place for the recently released BBC drama Reunion. The four-part series features a star-studded cast including Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis. The plot revolves around Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who upon his release from prison attempts to unravel the events that led to him being locked up. Pictured are members of the crew outside Hell's Kitchen diner on East Bank Road, which was transformed into the Three Aces cafe for the show.

2. Reunion - Hell's Kitchen diner

TV crews were spotted around Sheffield last summer as filming took place for the recently released BBC drama Reunion. The four-part series features a star-studded cast including Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis. The plot revolves around Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who upon his release from prison attempts to unravel the events that led to him being locked up. Pictured are members of the crew outside Hell's Kitchen diner on East Bank Road, which was transformed into the Three Aces cafe for the show. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Presenters Michaela Strachan and Chris Pakham have come to Sheffield for Springwatch's 20th anniversary. The duo will be producing a number of live broadcasts from the Longshaw Estate in the Peak District, with other segments of the show capturing natural wildlife in Sheffield's gardens.

3. Springwatch 2025 - Longshaw Estate

Presenters Michaela Strachan and Chris Pakham have come to Sheffield for Springwatch's 20th anniversary. The duo will be producing a number of live broadcasts from the Longshaw Estate in the Peak District, with other segments of the show capturing natural wildlife in Sheffield's gardens. | BBC

Scenes for Gold, a 2018 Bollywood film based on the journey of India's national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics, were shot at Doncaster Racecourse. Filming took place there in August 2017, when it was draped in swastikas and invaded by Nazis for scenes set during the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

4. Gold - Doncaster Racecourse

Scenes for Gold, a 2018 Bollywood film based on the journey of India's national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics, were shot at Doncaster Racecourse. Filming took place there in August 2017, when it was draped in swastikas and invaded by Nazis for scenes set during the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Photo: Chris Etchells

