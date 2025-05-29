Tucked away in the leafy, affluent enclave of Ecclesall - this six-bedroom, five-bathroom eco-smart property on Cortworth Road is being marketed for £1,650,000.

This luxury home is a statement of modern living - blending architectural flair with serious green credentials and family-focused practicality.

From the moment you step inside the striking double-height entrance hall, flooded with light from feature skylights and aluminium-framed windows, this 4,424 sq ft detached home makes its presence known.

With clean lines, sleek finishes, and an eye for luxurious detail, every corner feels like it belongs in a glossy lifestyle magazine.

Designed for modern families, the home includes six generous bedrooms, three of which feature stylish en-suite bathrooms. The master suite is particularly special, opening onto a private balcony with stunning valley views.

Downstairs, the lower ground floor offers a gym or cinema room, a utility room, and even its own shower.

A separate music room and study upstairs also add flexibility.

Step outside and you’ll find a landscaped rear garden with a natural stream, a summer house, and a covered hot tub area.

The double-width driveway offers parking for four vehicles, alongside a double garage with an EV charging point.

Eco-conscious buyers will love the 18 solar panels and 9kW battery storage, which power not only the home but also the hot water system, slashing energy bills and offering near off-grid living during the summer months.

Set at the top of Cortworth Road, this home is in prime S11 territory — walking distance to Ecclesall Woods, close to award-winning local schools (both private and state), and within easy reach of the city centre, Peak District, and Dore & Totley Railway Station.

