A Sheffield street artist’s incredible city centre mural has come fourth in a public vote for ‘Best in the World 2024.”

Peachzz, whose real name is Megan Russell, finished the mesmerizing ‘Reverie’ in June 2024 and it has stood proudly over Pounds Park in Sheffield city centre ever since.

This brilliant mural in Sheffield has been nominated for 'Best in the World'. | Street Art Atlas

The towering piece is the young artist’s largest mural so far and was inspired by Sheffield’s local canals, featuring a kingfisher and a heron.

Now, the brilliant piece has been internationally recognised after it was voted fourth place in Street Art Cities’ ‘Best Mural in the World’ award for 2024.

Megan wrote on her official Instagram account on January 2 how over 5,600 people voted for her in the ranking.

Peachzz (pictured) said the award nomination is "massive" and she is very, very proud. | Street Art Atlas

She wrote: “I have said it throughout January and I will say it again thank you all so much for your love and support throughout.

“Thank you again and all to the amazing people that made Reverie happen in the first place and all that helped along the way.”

Megan added the mural could soon be available to fans in their homes, writing: “I have had a few people reach out and ask if I had any prints for sale over and I'm excited to say that very soon I will be having a collaboration with @apg_works for a print of reverie they have been working on for a while now.”

Megan said the award is well-renowned around the street art world and it comes with a lot of “buzz”.

It comes ahead of a street art festival, ‘Lick of Paint’, reportedly landing in Sheffield this summer, co founded by Megan and Alastair Flindall.