Peachzz: Sheffield street artist's city centre mural nominated for 'Best in the World' award - vote now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peachzz finished the incredibly beautiful ‘Reverie’ in June 2024 and it has stood proudly over Pounds Park in Sheffield city centre ever since.
The brilliant artwork is the young artist’s largest mural so far and has earned her a hugely important nomination for Street Art Cities’ ‘Best Mural in the World’ award for 2024.
“It’s massive,” Peachzz said. “I’m so in awe that I’m in the running and pleased to be able to represent Sheffield in this way.”
Peachzz learned of her nomination for the award in June 2024, when she won a preliminary round of voting which put her on the shortlist for the big award at the end of the year.
She said the award is well-renowned around the street art world and it comes with a lot of “buzz”.
“It would blow my mind to win,” the artist said. “It would mean the world. It’s in my hometown, it would be crazy... It’s been a wild year.”
Voting for the Street Art Cities Best of 2024 awards is now open. Votes can be cast online on the organisation’s website - where Peachzz is nominated for ‘Best Mural in the World’.
The incredible artwork is found on the side of the Cubo Work building on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre. It is filled with colours and depicts two fishing birds - a kingfisher and heron.
Winning would be an incredible start to what promises to be a brilliant year for Peachzz and the Sheffield street art scene.
She said: “We’re doing a street art festival in Sheffield this year.
“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be very community driven and there will be lots of workshops.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.