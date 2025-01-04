Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield street artist behind one of the most popular city murals of recent times has said she has been ‘blown away’ by the response to her art.

Peachzz finished the incredibly beautiful ‘Reverie’ in June 2024 and it has stood proudly over Pounds Park in Sheffield city centre ever since.

The brilliant artwork is the young artist’s largest mural so far and has earned her a hugely important nomination for Street Art Cities’ ‘Best Mural in the World’ award for 2024.

“It’s massive,” Peachzz said. “I’m so in awe that I’m in the running and pleased to be able to represent Sheffield in this way.”

Peachzz (pictured) said the award nomination is "massive" and she is very, very proud. | Street Art Atlas

Peachzz learned of her nomination for the award in June 2024, when she won a preliminary round of voting which put her on the shortlist for the big award at the end of the year.

She said the award is well-renowned around the street art world and it comes with a lot of “buzz”.

“It would blow my mind to win,” the artist said. “It would mean the world. It’s in my hometown, it would be crazy... It’s been a wild year.”

The eye-catching art stretches right up the five-storey Cubo Work building on Carver Street, Sheffield. | Street Art Atlas

Voting for the Street Art Cities Best of 2024 awards is now open. Votes can be cast online on the organisation’s website - where Peachzz is nominated for ‘Best Mural in the World’.

The incredible artwork is found on the side of the Cubo Work building on Carver Street, Sheffield city centre. It is filled with colours and depicts two fishing birds - a kingfisher and heron.

Winning would be an incredible start to what promises to be a brilliant year for Peachzz and the Sheffield street art scene.

She said: “We’re doing a street art festival in Sheffield this year.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be very community driven and there will be lots of workshops.”