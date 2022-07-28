Fast-forward to modern day, you would not have thought that the band would roll back the years and join together once again after splitting up in 2003.

But that is what’s happening, as a new generation of music lovers will get the chance to to experience some Pulp magic live for the very first time.

Here is everything you need to know about the imminent return of Pulp, such as whether a tour will actually happen and what venues in Sheffield could host a reunion tour gig.

Will Jarvis Cocker & Pulp tour in 2023?

Pulp founder Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that the band will indeed make their return to performing live concerts in a tour in 2023.

Speaking at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A session, Cocker confirmed the reunion in a response to a fan.

The singer, when asked about a cryptic Instagram post from last week, answered: “Next year pulp are going to play some concerts.”

Crocker, who is also a radio presenter, had posted a mysterious 15-second clip on the social networking site in which the following phrase fills the screen: “What exactly do you do for an encore?”.

It was a reference to the title track of Pulp’s album ‘This is Hardcore’ which was released in 1998, which is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

Pulp drummer Nick Banks responded to the frenzy by tweeting “Hey folks, unsurprisingly it has all gone a bit mental on here. Gig details will be revealed as and when”.

“Stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime 2023” said Banks.

Why did the band Pulp break up?

If you are not too-informed on the history of Pulp, you will be surprised to know that the band have actually broken up twice since forming in 1978.

The defining reason behind each split has not been officially confirmed.

However, Pulp guitarist Russel Senior famously told the Yorkshire Post ‘I put Pulp down big time’ following Jarvis Crocker’s infamous incident with Michael Jackson at the Brits in 1996.

When was the last time they performed in Sheffield?

The band’s last set played in Yorkshire dates back nearly a whopping 10-years.

Pulp were on the road for a reunion tour in 2012, playing at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, 8 December.

An encore covered with festive cheer as the band gave a cover of ‘White Christmas’ to send Sheffielders home happy.

What potential concert venues in Sheffield could host their 2023 tour?

If one of the dates on the Pulp reunion tour that has been rumoured for 2023 is to be Sheffield and the Yorkshire region, it is very likely that the band will revisit the city’s Motorpoint Arena one last time at least.

The venue regularly hosts big name musicians and groups, with hugely-popular singer George Ezra visiting Sheffield later this year.