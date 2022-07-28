The Commonwealth Games 2022 sees athletes from all around the country gather in Birmingham to compete for Team England, and for the pride of their hometown. This year will feature nine athletes from Sheffield, and contains a wide mix of talent.

Sheffield offers a great range of talent including some newcomers such as diver Jordan Houlden, who won his first gold medal in June 2022 at the INA Grand Prix in Calgary, Canada. But there are also some real Commonwealth veterans such as swimmer Eleanor Faulkner, returning for her third time in Birmingham.

Here is a full rundown of all the athletes from Sheffield competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Kim Daybell, 29

Sheffield-born table tennis star Kim Daybell started by playing the game at the age of 9 in the garage at home with his dad. He has competed in two Paralympics and is now a junior doctor

Career highlights: Silver medal at the men’s TT6-10 singles.

Kim Daybell won a silver medal in the men’s TT6-10 singles at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, and is competing for a second time in Birmingham this week.

Daybell has been competing internationally since 2008 and has since won several gold medals in Germany, Italy, Slovakia and Romania. As well as representing ParalympicsGB two times in the Paralympic Games in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016.

Eleanor Faulkner, 29

Eleanor Faulkner

Career highlights: Bronze medal in 4x200 metre freestyle at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as bronze in the 400 metre women’s freestyle, 4x100 metre freestyle and 4x200 metre freestyle at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Eleanor Faulkner has represented Team England in the two previous Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Gold Coast, and has won bronze medals in both.

The Sheffield native, who also represented Team GB at Rio 2016 Youth Olympics Games, returns for her third Commonwealth Games with her sights set on a spot on the podium.

Adam Hague, 24

Pole vaulter Adam Hague, who is is a member of City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletics Club.

Career highlights: Fourth place in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Kimberworth-based Adam Hague will be competing in his second Commonwealth Games, after beating his personal best since 2020 to qualify.

Hague came in fourth in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and is hoping for a medal this time around.

Sam Hall, 26

Career highlights: Two-time -60kg British Champion, gold medal in the 2021 IJF Grand Prix in Zagreb.

Sam Hall is set to compete in his first Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this week.

The -60kg British champion had a year of continued success in 2021 when he won a bronze medal in Abu Dhabi IJF Grand Slam as well as a gold medal in the 2021 IJF Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia.

Ross Haslam, 24

Ross Haslam first represented Team England in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Career highlights: Silver medal in mixed synchronised 3 metre springboard in the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

This is 24-year-old Ross Haslam ’s second time representing Team England, after making his debut on the Gold Coast in 2018.

He has competed alongside his brother Jack in the 1 metre and 3 metre springboard and the 3 metre synchro, and specialises in 3 metre.

Jack Haslam, 26

Jack Haslam is along with his brother Ross representing Team England in Birmingham

Career highlights: Men’s 3 metre springboard British champion in 2018.

Older brother Jack Haslam is also set to represent Team England for a second time at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He competed in the 1 metre, 3 metre and 3 metre syncro events on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Jordan Houlden, 24

Sheffield Diving star Jordan Houlden. Picture: Chris Etchells

Career highlights: Gold medal in 3 metre springboard at the 2022 FINA Grand Prix in Calgary.

Jordan Houlden won his first gold medal in June this year in the INA Grand Prix in Calgary, Canada. F

This is his first time in the Commonwealth Games and we can be sure he is riding on his success so far.

Nick Matthew, 41

Nick Matthew - who was born in Sheffield and trained for years at Hallamshire Squash Club - won both the British Open and the World Open squash tournaments three times each. He reached a career-high world ranking of No 1 in 2010. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Career highlights: Three time British Open and three time World Open winner.

Nick Matthew OBE is Squash royalty with three British Open wins and three World Open wins under his belt.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the fifth time Matthew represents Team England. He has won England three gold and a silver so far in the Commonwealth Games.

The Sheffield native was Team England’s flag bearer at the 2014 Glasgow opening ceremony.

Tom Sorsby, 25

Tom Sorsby (in red) is set to represent Team England.

Career highlights: Silver in under-21 in the 2017 Sultan of Johor cup.

Tom Sorsby made his international debut in 2019 and represented Team GB in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The midfielder from Sheffield has been a mainstay in both Team England and Team GB since his debut and is set to appear in his first Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

When will the Sheffield athletes compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

You can follow the athletes from Sheffield and their respective fields on the dates below.

Athletics: July 30 & August 2 - August 7 2022

Diving: August 4 - August 8 2022

Hockey: July 29 - August 8 2022

Judo: August 1 - August 3 2022

Squash: July 29 - August 8 2022

Swimming: July 29 - August 3 2022

Table Tennis: July 29 - August 8 2022