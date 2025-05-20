Gardens and green spaces gasping for water in Sheffield should see some relief this weekend.

It has been 27 days since South Yorkshire last saw any rain with wall-to-wall sunshine and dry days since April 23.

While the dry and warm spring has made for wonderful days out, gardens and grass verges across the city are struggling with the ‘drought,’ with yellow patches becoming a common sight.

Yorkshire Water has launched drought plans after what bosses described as “the driest February, March and April in Yorkshire for almost 90 years,” and farmers are concerned crops could fail.

Weather forecast shows first rain in weeks this Saturday

The Met Office and the BBC are predicting Sheffield will see its first splash of rain in over four weeks by Saturday, May 24. | BBC, Met Office

Now, forecasters are predicting this weekend will see the county’s first rains in weeks.

The Met Office and the BBC say light showers will arrive from 7am on Saturday, May 24, and persist all day.

In fact, the BBC is predicting light rain with patches of sunshine will continue on Sunday and Monday, followed by drizzle for the rest of the week and growing heavier again by Friday.

Will it rain for Sheffield United Vs Sunderland at Wembley?

Sheffield United fans heading to London to see the Blades vs the Black Cats at Wembley on May 24 may be grateful to know the rain isn’t travelling south with them.

Even as South Yorkshire and large parts of the country see their first splashes of rain in weeks, The Met Office and BBC are both predicting London will likely stay dry on May 24 for the Championship play-off final.

Weather in Sheffield this week (May 20 - 24)

Meanwhile, Sheffield is set for another dry, sunny and warm few days until the rain arrives on Saturday.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 20C and clouded sunshine today and Tuesday before cooling off to 15C on Thursday.