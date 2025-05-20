New boundary changes proposed for Sheffield Conservation Areas
A proposal is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s (May 27) planning committee meeting, following the council’s successful bid to the Government’s Planning Skills Delivery Fund (PSDF) in 2023.
The review will cover six Conservation Areas:
City Centre
Kelham Island
Endcliffe
Ranmoor
Oakes Park
Norton
In addition to updating the boundaries, the council aims to “provide up to date character appraisals to inform decision making” and “support the production of Management Plans for these Conservation Areas”.
A supporting document states the selected areas “were chosen on the basis of extent of need in relation to planning and regeneration activity, quality of existing information and potential for future partnership working with Historic England on matters such as archaeological investigation”.
It goes on to explain: “A character appraisal defines the special interest of the conservation area that merits its designation and describes and evaluates the contribution made by the different features of its character and appearance.
“Management plans set out how conservation areas should be managed and can include specific guidance on particular types of development.”
Proposed boundary changes include the addition of Castlegate, Fitzalan Square, Norfolk Street, and West Street to the City Centre Conservation Area.
Meanwhile, an area to the north of Neepsend and Moorfield Flats is proposed to be added to the Kelham Island Conservation Area, which would be renamed the “Kelham Island and Neepsend Industrial Conservation Area”.
These proposals will be discussed in more detail during the planning committee meeting at 2pm next Tuesday.