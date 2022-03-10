The site of the former hotel on Fulwood Road, Broomhill, has 101 apartments including one, two and three-bedroom properties with prices starting at £230,000.

Properties also include a four-bedroom penthouse on the 14th floor which sold for more than the £1.4 million price tag after going to sealed bids.

Hallam Towers is being marketed by Redbrik and the agent said of 101 apartments, only 11 are unsold and they are on track to be ready for August – ahead of schedule.

Located where the legendary hotel once stood, Hallam Towers is ahead of schedule.

There are also seven detached houses on the site which sold within a week. A four-bed house was priced £1.1 million and five-bed houses were £1.2m. They are due to be ready by the end of the year.