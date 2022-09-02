Sheffield Property: Work completed on £6.5million Shalesmoor apartment development
Work on a £6.5million apartment complex in Shalesmoor in Sheffield has been completed, bringing 63 brand new one-bedroom apartments to the area.
The development, called Birtin Works, was completed by Sheffield property company Crossbow Ventures and is expected to be popular with it’s close proximity to Kelham Island and transport links across the city.
Read More
David Cross, Director of Crossbow Ventures, said: “We are pleased to be able to say that Birtin Works has actually completed two months ahead of schedule and that every unit has been sold by our agents Knight Knox.
Most Popular
-
1
Shock as Graze Inn and The Eagle pubs on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road announce double closure
-
2
Married At First Sight 2022: who is Sheffield single Richie Dews - how to watch Channel 4 series, full lineup
-
3
Guyshi BBQ and Bar: New Japanese charcoal barbeque restaurant opens it's doors
-
4
Five of the best steakhouses and grills in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor reviews
-
5
Sheffield's best 'destination pubs' including the Wisewood Inn, Admiral Rodney, Nag's Head and Old Horns Inn
“A £6.5 million investment for the city on this scale emphasises once again just how committed we are to bringing new life to this previously neglected area of the city.”
MORE: Sheffield Heart of the City: First homeowners moving in to £470million city centre development
Birtin Works neighbours Cross Ventures’ previous development, Palatine Gardens, which has 101 studio and duplex penthouse apartments.
Mr Cross has thanked Sheffield City Council, who he said recognise the value of regeneration in the city’s future success.