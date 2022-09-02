Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, called Birtin Works, was completed by Sheffield property company Crossbow Ventures and is expected to be popular with it’s close proximity to Kelham Island and transport links across the city.

David Cross, Director of Crossbow Ventures, said: “We are pleased to be able to say that Birtin Works has actually completed two months ahead of schedule and that every unit has been sold by our agents Knight Knox.

The Birtin Works apartments are located in Shalesmoor, where construction finished two months early.

“A £6.5 million investment for the city on this scale emphasises once again just how committed we are to bringing new life to this previously neglected area of the city.”

Birtin Works neighbours Cross Ventures’ previous development, Palatine Gardens, which has 101 studio and duplex penthouse apartments.