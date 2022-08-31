This month’s auction will be online and livestreamed on September 8 and has 15 lots still available currently.
There were originally 20 lots but five have been sold prior to the auction.
There is a mix of properties within the auction this month with both commercial and residential properties available.
Some lots will be a project, restoring a disused property to glory, and some will be near enough ready to use.
1. Lot 3 - £100,000 to £120,000
This property is located in Mexborough and is another buy to rent project. This property currently has six beds, with potential for even more, and is expected to bring in £33,000 per annum when completed. If you would like it for yourself, the auction house is projecting an additional £15,000 will be needed to get it back in shape.
2. Lot 4 - £90,000 to £100,000
This property is in the East Riding of Yorkshire, but is on the South Yorkshire auction. It's a large end-of-terrace house, with potential to turn into an house in multiple occupation (HMO), or turned back to a family home.
3. Lot 6 - £45,000 to £55,000
This property looks brilliant on the outside, but will need some work internally. It's a larger than average two-bed home, spread over three floors. It's located in Barnsley.
4. Lot 7 - £150,000
This property is located on Herries Road in Sheffield and is ready to occupy immediately. It has a very nice finish and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
