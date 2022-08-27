We don’t often see homes hit the Sheffield property market for north of £1million, so when it happens, it’s always interesting to have a look at what the biggest price tags can get you.

Here we have a number of stunning properties including a marvel of modern architecture, a stunning five-bed family home and many other incredible properties, all of which are valued over £1.6m.

If you would like to read more about any of the properties, the links to the agents’ sites can be found below.

For Abbeydale Road, click here.

For Whirlow Lane, click here.

For Newfield Place, click here.

For Southgate, click here.

1. Abbeydale Road This stunning modern property has been on the market for a few weeks and has a guide price of a massive £1,900,000. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

2. Abbeydale Road The incredible property has a heated indoor pool. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

3. Abbeydale Road The ground floor of the property is almost entirely open-plan, with easy access from the lounge, through to the kitchen and dining area, with doors to the back garden stretching across the entire rear of the house. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales

4. Abbeydale Road The property has an enormous master bedroom, with a stunning en-suite and dressing area and a balcony. Photo: Whitehornes Photo Sales