Sheffield Property: What are the most expensive homes in Sheffield right now?
As people we love a nose in the biggest houses we can find on online estate agents, so we’ve collected a gallery of photos from some of the most expensive in the Sheffield area.
We don’t often see homes hit the Sheffield property market for north of £1million, so when it happens, it’s always interesting to have a look at what the biggest price tags can get you.
Here we have a number of stunning properties including a marvel of modern architecture, a stunning five-bed family home and many other incredible properties, all of which are valued over £1.6m.
If you would like to read more about any of the properties, the links to the agents’ sites can be found below.
For Abbeydale Road, click here.
For Whirlow Lane, click here.
For Newfield Place, click here.
For Southgate, click here.