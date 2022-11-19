Sheffield property Chapeltown: Gated property with long driveway could fetch over £750,000
This gated property in a Sheffield village is set to sell for over £750,000 – complete with conservatory and garden pizza ovens.
The house on Housley Lane, Chapeltown, has gone on the market with a guide price between £750,000 and £775,000 and estate agents say it a has a mix of traditional features coupled with a modern feel it offers a fantastic lifestyle along with lots of space and one of the most popular locations around.The house has an entrance hall, a kitchen with character and open plan access to a cosy living area with log burner, utility room, generous size lounge. There is access to a side hallway and a toilet through a sort of secret passage – a concealed entrance behind a bookcase.
It also boasts a large conservatory, first floor landing, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom.Outside, it has stone built walls to the front and electric gates providing access to a large driveway with parking for multiple cars, as well is also a lawned garden and patio area for seating to the front. To the rear is a large patio area for seating with stone built pizza ovens, there is also a good size lawned garden, mature shrubs and trees to the sides and a stone built summer house.
If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Rightmove, here