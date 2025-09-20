Sheffield’s ‘biggest house’ - a 36-room listed mansion - is about to hit the market for the first time in more than 100 years.

Endcliffe Hall, on Endcliffe Vale Road, near Broomhill, will have ‘for sale’ signs up before Christmas after the army moved out.

It was the headquarters of the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association (RFCA).

Endcliffe Hall, pictured in 1999 when the Territorial Medical Unit 212 Field Hospital officially took over the keys to move into the building. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

But the MoD ordered the sale due to maintenance costs, a spokesperson for the RFCA said.

They added: “We are still in the process of clearing it out and getting it ready for sale.

“It will be going on sale when we get the direction to do so from the MoD. It will be before the end of the year.

“We have already had approaches from a couple of interested parties but it will go on the open market.

“When it does sell it will be a sad day.”

Endcliffe Hall was built for industrialist John Brown, between 1863 and 1865 for a reputed £100,000 (about £10.6m today) according to the Sheffielder blog. At the time it was the largest private residence in Sheffield.

The army has owned it since 1914.

Property expert Matthew Barnsdale said he thought it could become a house again but was more likely to be divided into flats which could sell for up to £1m each.

There was also the possibility of a new block of flats in the grounds, helping the project to stack up financially.

It was less likely to be converted into retirement living or a nursing home and he doubted it would be bought by a university or a business for use as a corporate headquarters.