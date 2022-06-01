Sheffield Army cadets to serve up afternoon tea at rarely-seen Endcliffe Hall

The cadets’ event follows a succesful afternoon tea at Endcliffe Hall earlier this year.

The hall was the home of industrialist and philanthropist John Brown whose name is associated with Sheffield steel firm Firth Brown.

It is the largest private dwelling ever built in Sheffield, and once stood in 50 acres of land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endcliffe Hall Cadets

The afternoon tea will take place Saturday June 4, with two sessions, the first starting at 11am, and second at 3pm. Sheffield's new Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards will be one of the VIP guests, along with Deputy Lord Lieutenant and Sheffield Master and Mistress Cutler.

This event takes place in conjunction with several other fundraising events to raise money for the cadets to visit various relevant places in the UK and abroad such as the National Arboretum and The War Rooms in London.

Another fundraising event held was a skydive from 4,000 feet by Staff Sergeant Rebecca Montgomery and several cadets.

​​​​​​Tickets for the Afternoon Tea and tour are £10.

Endcliffe Hall

Staff Sergeant Montgomery said she hoped it would be a great success.

Initially the funds being raised were to be directed at a oversea detachment to Malta, however the company decided that money raised would be better spent on local visits and events rather than one big trip.

Staff Sergeant Montgomery said: “In this current climate, I think it would be a little insensitive.

“We didn’t want to ask people for loads of money when there are much better causes out there.

Fund raising cadets

“We’ve decided it's going to be relevant, it's going to be domestic, let's support our local economy.

“We’re still going to do it as a whole detachment, but we can make better use of all the funds we do raise locally and domestically.”

Future events include pie and peas with a band, and silent fireworks with a hog roast towards the end of the year.